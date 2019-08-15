Rosalía and Ozuna Team Up for New Song "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi"

Image zoom YouTube

Continuing the summer of absolutely mind-blowing collaborations, Rosalía and Ozuna have teamed up for a new song and music video titled “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi,” which translates to “Me for You, You for Me.” Announced on Tuesday, the new song is a well blended mix of Ozuna’s reggaeton sounds and Rosalía’s flamenco-influenced pop. Featuring plenty of flirtatious back-and-forth between the two singers, the video also features a ton of incredible fashion as well as choreography by Charm La’Donna, who also choreographed Rosalía’s “Con Altura” video.

This is the first time Ozuna and Rosalía have worked together, but earlier this summer, the Spanish star posted a piano cover of Ozuna’s “Amor Genuino” on Instagram. Rosalía will perform at MTV’s Video Music Awards on August 26. Her song “Con Altura” (with J Balvin and El Guincho) is nominated for Best Latin and Best Choreography. Meanwhile, Ozuna was named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential people of 2019. “He shows kids that anything is possible — that you can become a global star if you work hard enough,” Daddy Yankee wrote of his fellow musician. “He is a great competitor, a good friend, and he never hesitates to give back to his community.”