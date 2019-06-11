Image zoom

Regarding the rumors that Bad Bunny and Rosalia have a budding romance, two mysteries have been solved. First, just what were they doing together in those recent playful shots of them together — enjoying a meal and red wine, laughing on the velvet sofa — that both posted on Instagram? Savvy observers may have noticed a smartphone sitting out on the table along with what appears to be a recording device.

The flamboyant “Callaita” rapper (real name Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio) from Puerto Rico, 25, and the flamenco-inspired singer (born Rosalía Vila Tobella) from Catalonia, also 25, were sitting down for an interview — with Rosalía playing the part of journalist.

As for the real question? The unfortunate truth has been revealed in the middle of this exchange, shared exclusively with People en Español and CHICA:

ROSALÍA: What’s the difference between Benito and Bad Bunny?

BAD BUNNY: The only difference between Benito and Bad Bunny is 16 million followers on Instagram. And the money that Bad Bunny has in the bank. Benito had, like, $7. The numbers are different, but I’m still the same. Even my insecurities remain the same. Money does not change people, people change. Rosalía does not think the same things she thought five years ago. And it’s not bad that we change. What is wrong is wanting to be someone else.

ROSALÍA: What do you think is the biggest misconception people have about you?

BAD BUNNY: That you and I are “bad bunnies”! [Laughs] They have me pissed off with that.

ROSALÍA: What are you going to do for your birthday next year? You have to invite me.

BAD BUNNY: To be honest, what I really would like to do for my birthday is go to the movies like a normal person.

It seems the pair’s Instagram posts were teasing their fans and teasing the summer issue of Interview magazine — with good reason: They have the honor of being the subjects of the magazine’s first bilingual story. Interview — whose format has always been celebrities interviewing other celebrities — was originally started by Andy Warhol more than 50 years ago and relaunched in September 2018.

The dialogue between the two delves into his fear of flying, the story behind his favorite unreleased track and, of course, his fantastic fingernails. The reggaetonero, who wore a wig to the interview to avoid causing further dating speculation, even admits that it’s “not hard to make me cry.”

Bad Bunny, whose debut album, X100PRE, dropped in December is currently touring in the U.S., while the Spanish songstress will be seen singing in her first feature film role, in Pedro Almodóvar’s Dolor Y Gloria (Pain and Glory) alongside Penelope Cruz, set for U.S. release in October.