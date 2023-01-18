The Dominican singer has finally revealed the identity of the mother of his three youngest children.

Romeo Santos Reveals the Identity of His Partner and Shares He's Expecting His Fourth Child

Despite keeping his private life under wraps for several years, Romeo Santos has finally revealed the identity of his real-life partner in his latest music video, "Solo conmigo."

The bachatero's new song has caused an uproar with more than 20 million views in the last 24 hours after he presented the mother of his two younger children to the world alongside a special surprise—she's expecting a third.

Romeo Santos video Romeo Santos estrena video Solo contigo | Credit: Vevo.com

The new child will be Romeo's fourth child.

In the music video, the lovers are constantly embracing each other while the Bachata King sings about how he is the only man that touched the soul of his long-term partner.

Naked, only with certain shots of them covered in a sheer white cloth, Romeo details the past of the mother of his children and how he can't change it but doesn't even want to as he's the only one that matters now.

Then, an aerial shot the singer unveils his partner's pregnant belly.