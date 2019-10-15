Natti Natasha Celebrates the Success of Her Collab With Romeo Santos

Natti Natasha celebrated the mega success of her collaboration with Romeo Santos in the remix of her hit “La Mejor Versión de Mi.” The Dominican singer posted a fragment of the music video with the bachata crooner on Instagram, showing her excitement over surpassing 30 million views on YouTube. “Who sings and dances to this song with feeling?” she asked her loyal followers.

The song has broken many barriers, hitting number one in Billboard‘s Latin Digital Song Sales and Latin Pop Digital Song Sales, and number 10 on the Hot Latin Songs chart.

The song, written by Joss Favela, is featured on the reggaeton star’s album IlumiNATTI. “Throughout my career, I have admired Romeo’s work and versatility. I always wanted to have the opportunity to work with him and this collaboration came about in a very organic way,” Natti said in a statement. “When we released the original version, he immediately supported the song on social media and he expressed his interest in doing a bachata version. For me, as a Dominican, it’s an honor to have worked with Romeo to create a unique version of the song so our fans can enjoy it around the world.”

Image zoom (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Natti, who is nominated for Best Female Artist at the Latin American Music Awards, has also recorded hit collaborations like “No lo Trates” with Daddy Yankee and Pitbull; “Instagram” with Daddy Yankee, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Afro Bros; and “Runaway” with Sebastián Yatra, Daddy Yankee and the Jonas Brothers.

Image zoom (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

She also continues to wow audiences as a judge in the Univision musical reality show Reina de la Canción.