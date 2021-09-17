Daddy Yankee, Selena, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Santana and Celia Cruz are among the singers and musicians who made the cut.

Latin music has reached new heights as several Hispanic singers and musicians made the Rolling Stones' updated list of its 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

Selena, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Santana and Celia Cruz are among the artists who made the cut. According to Rolling Stones, hundreds of artists, composers, and music industry members voted on the songs featured in this year's list.

"Rolling Stone first published its 500 Greatest Songs list in 2004, when the iPod was relatively new and Billie Eilish was three years old. Music has changed immeasurably since then, so we remade the list from scratch," the publication wrote on Instagram. "More than 250 artists, writers, and industry figures voted on the list, from Angelique Kidjo to Zedd, M. Ward to Bill Ward, plus Megan Thee Stallion, Sam Smith, and more. The result is a list that covers everything from classic rock to pop, punk to reggaeton and beyond."

On the current list, Daddy Yankee was the highest ranking Latin artist with "Gasolina" at number 50; "Safaera" by Bad Bunny came in at number 329. The list also included "I Like It," by Cardi B, featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny; "Amor prohibido," by Selena; "La vida es un carnaval," by Celia Cruz; and Santana's "Oye como va."

"'Safaera,' from the fantastic YHLQMDLG, compacts the sweat-soaked, high-octane vigor of a Nineties-era reggaeton mixtape into a jolting five minutes packed with at least nine beat flips, multiple Puerto Rican guest stars, unflinchingly irreverent lyrics, and samples ranging from Missy Elliott's "Get Ur Freak On" to Alexis and Fido's 'El Tiburon," the publication wrote about Bad Bunny's hit with Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow. "It's a song that feels like a writhing, living thing."

According to Rolling Stones, more than 4,000 songs received votes. Compared to the 2004 version dominated by early rock and soul, this edition includes more hip-hop, country, indie rock, Latin pop, reggae and R&B.