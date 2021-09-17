Rocsi Díaz Wants to Empower Young Latinas to Follow Their Dreams

Get inspired with this Emmy award winning TV host who never steps back from celebrating her culture

Rocsi Díaz is taking the world by storm and wants young Latinas to follow in her footsteps. The award-winning Honduran American TV and radio host recently took part in Deja Tu Huella, the new campaign and scholarship fund from Cheetos dedicated to celebrating and helping the Latino community thrive.

"I always want to be a good example for younger women to look up to me and see that there's respectable ways to move through this industry and this culture," Díaz revealed to CHSTR magazine.

Along with Tainy, Puerto Rican record producer and songwriter, Díaz modeled the looks from the now sold-out Bad Bunny X Cheetos X Adidas collection for the Deja Tu Huella campaign.

Rocsi Diaz, Tainy, cheetos Credit: Courtesy of Cheetos

Apart from the Deja Tu Huella scholarship, Díaz strives to make a difference in her community by participating in initiatives like Be Woke Vote that encourage young people to take a more active role in politics and leave their mark.

"I think leaving your mark is when you're not in the presence of others, and others are speaking about you– they're speaking in a positive way," admits Díaz.