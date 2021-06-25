How a Search for Inclusion Gave Rocío Núñez That Midas Touch
Inspired by the lack of inclusivity in the beauty space, this Afro-Latina Chica Boss created a cruelty-free and vegan makeup brand for every person and every skin tone.
When Rocío Núñez founded Midas Cosmetics in 2018, the Afro-Latina entrepreneur was already part of the beauty community, a micro-influencer who shared her makeup looks with her loyal followers.
But that wasn't enough to inspire her to create a beauty brand with cruelty-free and vegan products like eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks. The lack of inclusivity she witnessed was what did the trick.
"I noticed that in a lot of group chats we were telling the brands what we wanted, but the brands just weren't listening," she tells People CHICA. "I really wanted to be the change that I wanted to see. [I had a] passion to bring something different to the community and create some change."
In her website, midascosmetics.com, the company pledges to create products so "every person and every skin tone [will] feel loved, appreciated and celebrated."
"I feel like I bring something different," Núñez says. "My priority is people of color. When I design [an] eye shadow palette, I want to make sure that it's going to work on people of color because that's one of the [big] issues in the makeup industry: there's not enough inclusivity, not enough products work on everybody."
Balancing starting a new business with going to school part-time and raising a 7-year-old was no easy feat. Also difficult: getting laid off from her job right before the pandemic. "When I started this, I was actually [looking at] foreclosure [on] my home. And I only had like $500 to my name," she shares. "I really just believed in myself. I was like: 'You know what? I'm gonna go ahead and invest this either way. I'm already about to lose my home. So what? What harm is it to invest this and start a dream of mine.' And it really took off. And I'm grateful for that. I ended up saving my house."