Inspired by the lack of inclusivity in the beauty space, this Afro-Latina Chica Boss created a cruelty-free and vegan makeup brand for every person and every skin tone.

When Rocío Núñez founded Midas Cosmetics in 2018, the Afro-Latina entrepreneur was already part of the beauty community, a micro-influencer who shared her makeup looks with her loyal followers.

But that wasn't enough to inspire her to create a beauty brand with cruelty-free and vegan products like eyeshadow palettes and lipsticks. The lack of inclusivity she witnessed was what did the trick.

"I noticed that in a lot of group chats we were telling the brands what we wanted, but the brands just weren't listening," she tells People CHICA. "I really wanted to be the change that I wanted to see. [I had a] passion to bring something different to the community and create some change."

CHICA BOSS - Midas Cosmetics - Rocio Nunez Credit: Freddie Collier

In her website, midascosmetics.com, the company pledges to create products so "every person and every skin tone [will] feel loved, appreciated and celebrated."

"I feel like I bring something different," Núñez says. "My priority is people of color. When I design [an] eye shadow palette, I want to make sure that it's going to work on people of color because that's one of the [big] issues in the makeup industry: there's not enough inclusivity, not enough products work on everybody."

CHICA BOSS - Midas Cosmetics - Rocio Nunez Credit: Midas Cosmetics