Rizos Curls Announces Collaboration With Smashbox Cosmetics

In addition to joining forces with Julissa Prado, CEO and founder of Rizos Curls, Smashbox has also teamed up with Patty Delgado, founder and designer of Hija de Tu Madre.

Last week, Smashbox Cosmetics announced a new collaboration with Julissa Prado, CEO and founder of Rizos Curls, to launch a new product as well as a virtual empowerment summit called Smashbox Jefacon. Inspired by the word "jefa," which means boss in Spanish, Smashbox Jefacon will celebrate the power of all women and honor the numerous interpretations of the jefa mindset.

"Smashbox's values and mindset really aligned with my own — it's about putting community and culture first," Prado shares. "They are willing to take so much time, energy, and effort to collaborate on an event to help empower women, and to push forward the future entrepreneurs and leaders of our generation. Seeing a mainstream brand not only appreciate Latinas, but put their money where their mouth is, has been beautiful."

The Smashbox x Rizos Curls Makeup Kit will include: Photo Finish Vitamin Glow Primer, Halo Glow Highlighter Duo in Golden Bronze, Cali Contour Palette in Light/Medium, Gloss Angeles Lip Gloss in Michelada, a "Hello, My Name is La Jefa" tote bag, a limited-edition Jefa Inspiration Guide, $10 Rizos Curls gift card, and a virtual ticket to Smashbox Jefacon.

In addition to their collaboration with Rizos Curls, Smashbox also collaborated with Patty Delgado, founder and designer of Hija de Tu Madre. "When Smashbox approached me to do this collaboration, I couldn't say no," Delgado says. "I'm obsessed with the brand. It's definitely one of the first makeup brands that I ever bought as a teenager. So it has a very special place in my heart. I love working with brands and people that are so mission-driven, folks that have so many values. And I really loved that about the Smashbox team."