Rizos Curls Breaks Boundaries As the First Latina-Owned Curly Hair Care Line Available At Every Ulta Store

Curly girls, rejoice—one of our favorite brands for all things hair is now at your local Ulta.

Rizos Curls, the clean hair care brand known for helping countless Latinas embrace their curls and waves, is officially expanding to all 1,350+ Ulta Beauty locations nationwide as of April 9.

Up until recently, the brand's award-winning shampoo, conditioner, gel, and more were only at 300 of the retailer's locations and available online.

This announcement also marks a special first for the brand, as it became the first Latina-owned curly hair care brand available in every Ulta.

julissa prado, rizos curls Rizos Curls Founder and CEO, Julissa Prado | Credit: Courtesy of Rizos Curls

"The fast-growing success of Rizos Curls at Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the country, is thanks to every single one of our customers that continues to champion Rizos Curls," shared Julissa Prado, Founder and CEO of Rizos Curls. "As a self-funded, independently-owned business, we never could have anticipated we'd be in every store nationwide in under two years."

As an added bonus, Prado is going on tour with free master classes across the country.

"I could not think of a better way to celebrate Rizos Curls' expansion into every single Ulta Beauty location than to give back to our community by bringing them access to the very best curl experts in the nation," explained Prado.

With stops in Los Angeles, New York, Houston, and Orlando, you can catch some of the country's top curl experts, like celebrity hairstylist Irinel De León, in your own backyard.

In a 2019 interview with People Chica, Prado predicted what was to come for her brand.

"[In five years] Rizos Curls will be mainstream [...] Latino-owned businesses, like we're breaking these walls and as soon as I break into these mainstream channels, best believe, like all these Latino business owners develop, we're coming for mainstream America," she asserted.