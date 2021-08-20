The second full moon in Aquarius is happening this Sunday, bringing with it an opportunity to find closure and release from the events of the last six months —and to move toward a new stage in life.

This moon is rare because it's the second one in the sign of Aquarius in a back-to-back lunar cycle. The energy of this Zodiac sign invites us to break away from the norm, seek freedom and step away from our comfort zone to find new ways of thinking.

To help you better harness this weekend's Aquarian energy, we've compiled a list of full moon rituals that can help you let go of the past and connect with your present and future.