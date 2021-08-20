These Rituals Will Get You Ready For Sunday's Full Moon in Aquarius!
The second full moon in Aquarius is happening this Sunday, bringing with it an opportunity to find closure and release from the events of the last six months —and to move toward a new stage in life.
This moon is rare because it's the second one in the sign of Aquarius in a back-to-back lunar cycle. The energy of this Zodiac sign invites us to break away from the norm, seek freedom and step away from our comfort zone to find new ways of thinking.
To help you better harness this weekend's Aquarian energy, we've compiled a list of full moon rituals that can help you let go of the past and connect with your present and future.
Light Some Candles or Incense
Lighting candles and incense helps us cleanse our energy and ignite our intentions. Use the candles to focus on what you want to let go of. For the incense, allow the smoke to circle around the room and take any negative vibes with it.
Get Your Yoga Flow On
The energy of the full moon in yoga helps us align our bodies and mind with expansiveness, abundance and fullness. Find a yoga flow that feels good and connect with this upward-moving energy.
Do Some Journaling
This full moon in Aquarius is an excellent time to reflect on what has happened in the past. Take some time to look at your past triumphs. What have you learned from them? How can they help you move forward into this new time in your life?
Charge Your Crystals
Full moon energy is perfect for cleansing and charging crystals. Set them on a windowsill where the moonlight can recharge and optimize their power.
Take a Relaxing Bath
Harness the energy of the moon by submerging yourself in a nice, warm bath. Light some candles, pick your favorite salts, add lavender essential oil, and let your body soak in all the richness. While you're in the bath, recite this mantra: "I let this water cleanse the past and make way for the future."
Meditate
Tap into the lunar energy by meditating before performing any full moon rituals to get yourself into the right mindset. Sit comfortably in a space where you can see the moon or moonlight. Close your eyes and while taking deep breaths, visualize your intentions.
Full Moon Affirmations
Although Aquarius prioritizes community over self, the influence of Leo invites us to be a little more focused on ourselves. Try the following affirmations to let go of the past and embrace a bright future:
"I let go of all that no longer serves me and I embrace new opportunities to do things differently."
"I love, honor and accept myself to best align with my higher purpose."
"I let go of the past as I pursue freedom with a deep sense of purpose."
Release What No Longer Serves You
The full moon is a time to let go and close a period. This weekend, let go of that which no longer serves you and move forward in peace. Write down items, ideas or situations that no longer bring you joy on a piece of paper. Once you are done writing, tear them up or form them into a ball and throw them in the trash.
Clean Your Space
Invite new energy into your space by cleaning during the full moon. Cleaning and organizing helps us get our thoughts in order and see things more clearly. Give your space some love and see things from a new perspective.
Visualize What You Want
Aquarius is a forward-thinking sign that loves futuristic visions, innovation, technology and everything that defies the status quo. Allow yourself to discard the old plan and visualize how you'd like things to be different in the future.