Acclaimed actress Rita Moreno has been selected as one of Variety's 2021 Power of Women: Los Angeles honorees alongside Amanda Gorman, Lorde, and Katy Perry.

The Peabody Award-winning actress is being recognized for her work with RotaCare Bay Area/Richmond Clinic.

The event will take place on September 30 as a live outdoors celebration at the Wallis Annenberg Center. In partnership with Lifetime, Variety commemorates the honorees and other women's contributions to media and entertainment.

Rita Moreno Credit: Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

"Variety's return to a live Power of Women event is especially meaningful, as we strive to amplify the impact of the vital causes championed by our honorees," said Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, president and group publisher of Variety. "We will come together safely to highlight the exciting, groundbreaking work done by our honorees and all the women profiled in our Women's Impact Report."

Moreno has a career that expands over 70 years. The Puerto Rican actress rose to fame with her performances in Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I, and West Side Story. She has won all four major annual American entertainment awards: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

"Despite the extraordinarily challenging time in our world, the passion that these honorees continue to have in their philanthropic work is incredibly admirable," said Amy Winter, executive vice president and head of programming for Lifetime & LMN. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Variety in celebrating the honorees and all the powerful women in media."

Rita Moreno Credit: Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The honorees will be featured on the Variety's Power of Women issue cover alongside the annual Women's Impact Report that highlights 50 women that have influenced the media and entertainment industry in 2021. Each woman will also receive an NFT of their cover due to Variety's partnership with Sweet.