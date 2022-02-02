Rita Moreno is spilling all the details about her tumultuous relationship with late Godfather actor Marlon Brando.

During an interview on Variety's "Actors on Actors" with Jessica Chastain, the Scenes From a Marriage actress brought up Brando, telling Moreno, "I think you are every bit of the actor Marlon Brando was. That must have been so difficult for you in a time where you're seeing all of these opportunities being given to him."

Chastain's statement prompted the 90-year-old Puerto Rican actress to recall the abuse she experienced during the period of time in which she and Brando were together—revealing that Brando was a "bad guy when it came to women."

Rita Moreno Credit: (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images

Both actors met when on set of the 1954 Napoleon biopic Désirée when the West Side Story star was 22 years old. Their relationship lasted almost eight years.

"Ultimately, it was exciting to be with Marlon. Oh, my God, it was exciting," she said. "He was extraordinary in many, many ways, but he was a bad guy. He was a bad guy when it came to women. I was such a different person then. I had all the makings of a doormat."

Moreno also recalled how the relationship wore her down to the point of attempting suicide. She explained, "I didn't understand that if I was going to kill this pathetic, sad, trod-upon Rita, the rest of Rita was also going to go with me. I really didn't seem to understand that. But that's what the attempt was. It was an attempt."

The One Day At A Time actress also gave insight on their interactions as a couple. "So whenever he lied, I would look at him and I'd say, 'Marlon, look at me.' And he'd start to grin this kind of—I don't want to use the bad word—that poop-eating grin," Moreno added.

Rita and Brando Credit: 20th Century-Fox / Getty Images

She noted, "I could read him like a book and that's why he loved me, and that's why he mistreated me in so many ways. I tried to end my life with pills in his house. That's how I tried to do it."

In the Netflix documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It, the EGOT-winning actress discussed her relationship with Brando in detail, saying "He was the daddy that I couldn't please. I didn't know that, I wasn't aware of that at all."

She continues, "But he was the one I wanted to please, he was the one I wanted to be married to."

The actress also said in 2017 during an interview with PEOPLE that Brando had wanted her back and he was the "lust" of her life, confessing she kept a photo of the Streetcar Named Desire actor in her room.

"Why that picture of Marlon Brando? Because he was a big love of mine in my life," she said. "This one, it almost seems like a vignette out of a movie, so that's why it's there. He was the lust of my life and that over there is the love of my life," she said pointing at a frame with the photo of her husband Leonard Gordon, whom she married in 1965 and passed away in 2010.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.