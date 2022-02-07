The West Side Story actress revealed an intimate fact about herself in a Vanity Fair Proust Questionnaire.

Rita Moreno Made This Shocking Confession Regarding Her Most Treasured Possession

In addition to being a trailblazer for Latinas everywhere, Rita Moreno has also cemented herself as an unapologetic woman who is not afraid to speak her truth.

In a picture the 90-year-old West Side Story actress shared to her Twitter account, Moreno revealed what her most prized possession of all time was: her vagina.

As part of a series of questions she answered for Vanity Fair's Proust Questionnaire, Moreno clued everyone in on this fun tidbit.

"Dear everyone, I'm reprinting a last page from Vanity Fair that I think got missed by you all. This is for your amusement," she wrote. "Consider it my belated Christmas present to you all."

The legendary EGOT winner shared her responses to all 35 questions, with one answer in particular that has shocked the internet.

When asked what her most treasured possession was, the actress simply answered, "My vagina, for endless surprises."

Moreno urged fans to respond to her answers by leaving comments on her Twitter thread, which explained the purpose of the Proust Questionnaire.

"It's a questionnaire that's always printed on the very last page where questions are asked and answered by a different celebrity each month," she explained. "I had an uproariously good time answering them - my responses are funny and mischievous. I would love to hear from you after you've read it!"

Fans responded enthusiastically to her spicy responses, in particular that of her most treasured possession.

"Love your answer for Your most treasured possession! Brilliant!! You're the best, thank you for sharing," one fan said.

Another added, "Maliciously grinning at your most treasured possession! You're a trip--thank you for being real!"