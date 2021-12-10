Living Icon and Actress Rita Moreno Celebrates 90 Years of Being Fabulous
Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno is leveling up and People Chica celebrates her with some of her biggest moments throughout the years as we countdown to the big 9-0.
Born Rosita Dolores Alverio
The Sagittarius queen was born on December 11, 1931, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Alverio moved to New York City with her mother in 1935 shortly after her parents divorced.
Her Career Spans Across 70 Years
Moreno's first acting credit dates back to her role as Dolores Guererro in 1950's So Young, So Bad. Some of her more notable performances are Singin' in the Rain, The King and I and the original West Side Story.
She Wins Them All!
She has won the full EGOT after having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.
Stars In Her Eyes
She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.
Queen of Reinvention
The iconic actress continues to create high-quality content. She appears in her documentary film Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story and in Netflix's animated mini-series Maya and the Three.
An Inspiration to All
She continues to serve as an example and icon to Latin artists everywhere, proving she is the embodiment of "sí, se puede."