Living Icon and Actress Rita Moreno Celebrates 90 Years of Being Fabulous

Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 10, 2021
Credit: Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Puerto Rican actress Rita Moreno is leveling up and People Chica celebrates her with some of her biggest moments throughout the years as we countdown to the big 9-0. 

Born Rosita Dolores Alverio

Credit: Getty Images / John Springer Collection

The Sagittarius queen was born on December 11, 1931, in Humacao, Puerto Rico. Alverio moved to New York City with her mother in 1935 shortly after her parents divorced.

Her Career Spans Across 70 Years

Credit: Getty Images / Silver Screen Collection

Moreno's first acting credit dates back to her role as Dolores Guererro in 1950's So Young, So Bad. Some of her more notable performances are Singin' in the RainThe King and I and the original West Side Story

 

 

She Wins Them All!

Credit: Getty Images

She has won the full EGOT after having won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Stars In Her Eyes

Credit: Getty Images / Vince Bucci / Stringer

She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1995.

Queen of Reinvention

Credit: Getty Images / David Livingston / Stringer

The iconic actress continues to create high-quality content. She appears in her documentary film Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided To Go For It, Steven Spielberg's adaptation of West Side Story and in Netflix's animated mini-series Maya and the Three.

 

An Inspiration to All

Credit: Getty Images / Charley Gallay / Stringer

She continues to serve as an example and icon to Latin artists everywhere, proving she is the embodiment of "sí, se puede."

    Por Karla Montalván