Rita Indiana Shares New Single "Miedo" and Talks First Album in 10 Years

The singer says "Miedo" is about the fear that comes with falling in love — when a relationship is so intense that it turns your world upside down.

On Friday, Dominican artist Rita Indiana released her new single "Miedo," a reggaeton track about the anxiety that comes with falling in love. "'Miedo' is a song that I wrote for my wife, and is a song about the fear of those intense relationships that are so strong they turn your world around," she tells People CHICA. "That is also a fear we know in the LBGTQ+ community, that love in many forms might feel dangerous especially when you're young. It's just talking about the fear love brings about in all forms."

After 10 years since her last album, Indiana will also release her new LP Mandinga Times in September. She says she took a break not because she was tired of music itself, but because she was "fed up" with the state of the music industry. "We are going through important times in terms of social [change] and equality for all, and I thought it was time to release an album," she explains, noting that she kept herself busy with plenty of other pursuits. "I was also dedicating my time to literature all these years, which is my other career. I'd already had two novels published, and during those 10 years I published three more. I was also writing music for movies."

She was in a band when she last put out an album, but assures that her new solo work will still sound familiar to fans. "It's an eclectic album with the sounds I am already known for — Afro-Caribbean, electronic, punk, rock, and pop — and it's an aggressive album, for dancing to in the end times," she says.

Eduardo Cabra, a former member of Calle 13, produced Mandinga Times, and Indiana says she loved collaborating with him. "Working with Eduardo was really good. He's a guy with a great work ethic — he's very formal, hardworking, with great ideas, always creative, open to trying different things and ideas," she shares. "He likes to take risks as a producer and that's important."