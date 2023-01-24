This #TastyTuesday we're sharing the perfect milkshake recipe using Madison Brown Ice Cream to help get you ready to pour it up like Rihanna for her Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance.

Here's How You Can Make a Milkshake Using Rihanna's Favorite Ice Cream

Whether you're a football fan or not, the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is an event every American wants to partake in.

This year, Rihanna will be taking over the stage with her savage moves and we're more than ready for it.

This #TastyTuesday I'm sharing an original recipe using Rihanna's favorite ice cream from Madison Brown Ice Cream.

The premium brand has partnered with Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation to launch a new Neapolitan Swirl flavor.

The creamy delight features vanilla and strawberry ice cream with a unique RiRi twist—a special chocolate crunch ribbon and her signature on the back of each pint. Blend two scoops with your favorite milk for a dessert option you won't soon forget.

¡Disfruta!

Madison Brown Ice Cream Rihanna's Favorite Ice Cream | Credit: Courtesy of Madison Brown Ice Cream

Ingredients:

3 scoops of Madison Brown Neapolitan Swirl ice cream

1 cup of whole milk (can be substituted for plant-based milk of choice)

whipped cream for topping

Directions: