Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and More Performed at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show

On Friday, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show hit Amazon Prime Video , and the collection of stars involved was bigger than ever. Bad Bunny took the stage to perform "Yo Perreo Sola," wearing a suit with a pair of sunglasses. His performance comes just after his glow-in-the-dark Crocs sold out in 16 minutes. The Latin trap star was also joined by Spanish artist Rosalía, who sang "Relación" and "TKN." Both musicians recently earned nominations for the Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place on November 19.

The new fashion show is already being celebrated for its amazing performances and inclusive casting. Rihanna is known for making sure her products are suitable for all types of people, and everyone who walked and danced in the show represented a lot of variation in race, gender, body size, and age. The collection is now up for grabs now on SavageX.com. There will also be a Twitter watch party of the show Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, and according to promotion for the event, there's a possibility that there may be some "surprises" during the virtual celebration.