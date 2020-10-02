Bad Bunny, Rosalía, and More Performed at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show
The show also featured performances from Miguel, Rico Nasty, and Big Sean.
On Friday, Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 show hit Amazon Prime Video, and the collection of stars involved was bigger than ever. Bad Bunny took the stage to perform "Yo Perreo Sola," wearing a suit with a pair of sunglasses. His performance comes just after his glow-in-the-dark Crocs sold out in 16 minutes. The Latin trap star was also joined by Spanish artist Rosalía, who sang "Relación" and "TKN." Both musicians recently earned nominations for the Latin Grammy Awards, which will take place on November 19.
Miguel also joined the star-studded event to serenade the lingerie-clad models, including his wife, Nazanin Mandi. He performed his hits "Adorn" and "Waves" while wearing a jacket embellished with crosses and safety pins.
The event also featured Rico Nasty, Indya Moore, Lizzo, Demi Moore, Cara Delevingne, Normani, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton, Christian Combs, Irina Shayk, Erika Jayne, Ella Mai, Gigi Goode, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Couleé, Miss 5th Avenue, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, and many others.
The new fashion show is already being celebrated for its amazing performances and inclusive casting. Rihanna is known for making sure her products are suitable for all types of people, and everyone who walked and danced in the show represented a lot of variation in race, gender, body size, and age. The collection is now up for grabs now on SavageX.com. There will also be a Twitter watch party of the show Friday night at 10 p.m. ET, and according to promotion for the event, there's a possibility that there may be some "surprises" during the virtual celebration.