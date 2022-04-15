The singer gave insight on what her biggest cravings have been, including one special tradition from Barbados.

Rihanna continues to shine brighter than a diamond during the pregnancy of her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

Over the past months, the singer has been showing off her glorious belly (turning maternity wear on its head) and sharing sweet details of her journey into motherhood with her fans.

In her latest interview with Vogue, the singer revealed her pregnancy cravings—and no, they don't include pickles.

"I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you've got my heart forever," she told the publication, adding she's also eating tangerines by the dozen, sprinkled with salt, as they do in Barbados.

rihanna Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

"It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them," she insists. "Trust me, it really is a thing."

In late January, the 34-year-old mogul and her partner announced they were expecting, something they hadn't planned, but according to the star they were "certainly not planning against it."

Now, the superstar is enjoying her lavish lifestyle and living it up until the moment the baby makes the big arrival.

"I think I even say yes to more now because I know it will be different on the other side of this," she said. "At first I expected some magical change, but really I remain who I am."

Rihanna Credit: Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci

The Fenty Beauty creator has also transformed the rules of maternity wear, showing off her belly with some daring ensembles, but staying true to her sexy and sultry demeanor.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'there's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle.' I'm sorry—it's too much fun to get dressed up. I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing," she affirmed.

Now in her third trimester, she hopes to empower expecting mothers.