The Fenty Beauty mogul ranks at the top of Forbes' list of the richest self-made women in the United States.

The good news keeps coming to Rihanna as she continues to shine like the diamond-studded #ChicaBoss that she is.

Just two months after delivering her first-born son with A$AP Rocky, the Fenty Beauty mogul has ranked No. 21 on Forbes' list of the richest self-made women, making her the youngest female billionaire on the list.

The 34-year-old singer has a net worth of $1.4 billion, with a self-made score of 10, a new distinction set by the publication.

Rihanna Credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/BET/Getty Images for BET

The magazine created the extra metric for their ranking of the country's wealthiest people to show how far each billionaire on their list has gone to reach the top.

A score of 10 is given to those who have established their fortune on their own. Additionally, the publication states that those who score a 10 "would need to have been born into poverty or the lower middle class, and faced adversity such as abuse, being left an orphan or forced to work low-paying jobs."

"Rihanna, Barbados' most famous export, is a billionaire thanks to the success of cosmetics line Fenty Beauty," the report, which was published in June, reads. "The cosmetics company which she co-owns with French luxury retailer LVMH, generated more than $550 million in revenue in 2020."

Rihanna Credit: Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP

Other well-known celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey rank higher than the Grammy Award winner, however, she is the youngest on the list within this ranking.

In August 2021, the star reached billionaire status, making history as the first person from Barbados to make it on the Forbes list. Among her rankings, she also made the outlet's annual billionaires list in April as the wealthiest female musician.

Ranking on this year's list of self-made women under the age of 35 was also Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd, Taylor Swift and co-founder of Scale AI, Lucy Guo.