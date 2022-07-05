The singer-actress and mother of one was in the United Kingdom supporting her beloved A$AP Rocky.

Two months after giving birth to her first-born son with rapper A$AP Rocky, Rihanna has officially made her first public appearance.

The Fenty Beauty founder was spotted at a barber shop in London with her partner taking pictures alongside fans while looking fabulous in an oversized Prada bomber jacket that rocked a feather-lined hood.

Always a fashion icon, the singer revolutionized maternity wear by sporting her growing belly in sultry outfits.

For this outing, she accessorized her jacket with a thick silver chain, gold earrings and Chanel sunglasses.

Turning heads as always, Riri was visiting Londontown to support A$AP Rocky at the Wireless Festival where he was headlining.

A source close to the singer tells PEOPLE, "Rihanna barely leaves his side. She's a fantastic mother."

The Grammy Award winner gave birth in Los Angeles, California, where she owns a home.

Asap Rocky and Rihanna are seen at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/23 on February 25, 2022 in Milan, Italy Credit: Getty Images / Jacopo M. Raule / Stringer

"She wanted to give birth in Los Angeles because she has a big house with a garden," the source added. "She enjoys sitting outside with her baby a lot."

In late January, the 34-year-old mogul and her partner announced they were expecting, something they hadn't planned, but according to an interview with Vogue before giving birth, the star admitted she and her beau were "certainly not planning against it."