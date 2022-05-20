Hot Momma Alert: These Were Rihanna's 10 Best Pregnancy Looks
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just welcomed their first child together, and to celebrate, we're taking a look back at the Barbadian singer's most iconic pregnancy outfits that helped redefine maternity wear.
Special Announcement
On January 31, we found out Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were expecting a child together and got our first taste of the signer's pregnancy style with her pink Chanel puffer jacket and ripped Vetements jeans.
Goth Chic
We soon realized the uncovered baby bump would become a staple for Rihanna when we saw her rocking a lace up Gaultier top.
Denim Dream
On a night out in LA, the Grammy Award winner paired a dainty crop top with a vintage patchwork Roberto Cavalli coat, baggy jeans and a very Y2K trucker hat.
Sparkling Diva
The new mom wowed at a Fenty Beauty celebration wearing a rainbow-hued sequin fit paired with a classic red lip.
Gucci Glam
Alongside her boo, Rihanna took in the fall 2022 Gucci show in Milan looking ultra-cool in lavender faux fur piece from the collection, black latex and a sparkling headdress.
Parisian Polka Dots
Heads turned in Paris when Rihanna showed up to the Dior fall 2022 show with this sheer number showing off sultry lingerie.
Silver Star
The Fenty Beauty founder celebrated the launch of her brand at ULTA with this custom Coperni crop top and glittering maxi skirt, plus a diamond belly chain.
Oscars' Afterparty
The "Umbrella" singer was dressed to the nines for Jay-Z and Beyonce's afterparty in a black Valentino gown that hid comfortable and practical white sneakers.
Beach Body
Rihanna reminded us every body is a bikini body in Barbados when she proudly showed off her bump in a sequined two-piece.
Mother's Day
Just two weeks before giving birth to her baby boy, we saw this hot mami shining bright like a diamond in a sparking Miu Miu crop and mini skirt set. Congratulations, Rihanna!