Hot Momma Alert: These Were Rihanna's 10 Best Pregnancy Looks

Por Laura Acosta Mayo 20, 2022
Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Mazur

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky just welcomed their first child together, and to celebrate, we're taking a look back at the Barbadian singer's most iconic pregnancy outfits that helped redefine maternity wear.

Empezar galería

1 de 10

Special Announcement

Credit: REX Features/Shutterstock /The Grosby Group

On January 31, we found out Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were expecting a child together and got our first taste of the signer's pregnancy style with her pink Chanel puffer jacket and ripped Vetements jeans.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 10

Goth Chic

Credit: REX Features/Shutterstock /The Grosby Group

We soon realized the uncovered baby bump would become a staple for Rihanna when we saw her rocking a lace up Gaultier top.

3 de 10

Denim Dream

Credit: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

On a night out in LA, the Grammy Award winner paired a dainty crop top with a vintage patchwork Roberto Cavalli coat, baggy jeans and a very Y2K trucker hat.

Anuncio

4 de 10

Sparkling Diva

Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The new mom wowed at a Fenty Beauty celebration wearing a rainbow-hued sequin fit paired with a classic red lip.

5 de 10

Gucci Glam

Credit: Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Alongside her boo, Rihanna took in the fall 2022 Gucci show in Milan looking ultra-cool in lavender faux fur piece from the collection, black latex and a sparkling headdress.

6 de 10

Parisian Polka Dots

Credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Heads turned in Paris when Rihanna showed up to the Dior fall 2022 show with this sheer number showing off sultry lingerie.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 10

Silver Star

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

The Fenty Beauty founder celebrated the launch of her brand at ULTA with this custom Coperni crop top and glittering maxi skirt, plus a diamond belly chain.

8 de 10

Oscars' Afterparty

Credit: Rihanna/Instagram

The "Umbrella" singer was dressed to the nines for Jay-Z and Beyonce's afterparty in a black Valentino gown that hid comfortable and practical white sneakers.

9 de 10

Beach Body

Credit: Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group

Rihanna reminded us every body is a bikini body in Barbados when she proudly showed off her bump in a sequined two-piece.

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

10 de 10

Mother's Day

Credit: Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Just two weeks before giving birth to her baby boy, we saw this hot mami shining bright like a diamond in a sparking Miu Miu crop and mini skirt set. Congratulations, Rihanna!

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

By Laura Acosta