The Fenty Beauty mogul and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky announce they have a bundle of joy on the way.

Rihanna is Pregnant: Here's How Many Kids She'd Like to Have in The Future

Rihanna is embarking on a new journey—that of motherhood!

In a series of photos from over the weekend, the Fenty beauty and fashion mogul could be seen hand-in-hand with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky showing off her baby bump.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Credit: REX Features/Shutterstock/The Grosby Group

The singer and actress was sporting an oversized puffy pink coat with bejeweled gold jewelry and her perfectly plump belly out.

People reports that the couple, who made their relationship official at the end of 2020, were out for a stroll in A$AP Rocky's native Harlem.

In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna reveals that she hopes to have three or four kids in the future, citing that as her ten-year goal. She also notes that if she had to, she'd raise her kids by herself.