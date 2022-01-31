Rihanna is Pregnant: Here's How Many Kids She'd Like to Have in The Future
Rihanna is embarking on a new journey—that of motherhood!
In a series of photos from over the weekend, the Fenty beauty and fashion mogul could be seen hand-in-hand with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky showing off her baby bump.
The singer and actress was sporting an oversized puffy pink coat with bejeweled gold jewelry and her perfectly plump belly out.
People reports that the couple, who made their relationship official at the end of 2020, were out for a stroll in A$AP Rocky's native Harlem.
In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, Rihanna reveals that she hopes to have three or four kids in the future, citing that as her ten-year goal. She also notes that if she had to, she'd raise her kids by herself.
She explains, "I feel like society makes me want to feel like, 'Oh, you got it wrong…' They diminish you as a mother if there's not a dad in your kids' lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that's the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That's the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love."