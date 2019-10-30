Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef are over the moon with joy. On Tuesday, the Puerto Rican singer, 47, shared an emotional Instagram post announcing the birth of his fourth child. "Our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born," he captioned a sweet photo with the couple holding the beautiful baby in their arms. The photo, which garnered over a million likes in just a few hours, shows the happy dads smiling and the little boy wrapped in a comfy pear-printed blanket. Friends and fans congratulated the famous parents on Instagram. "Blessings and more blessing to the whole fam," Mexican singer Joy of duo Jesse & Joy wrote. "Congrats my loves," wrote model Joan Smalls. "Congrats amigo," commented TV host Mario Lopez.

Martin shared his excitement on Instagram Stories, too, adding the same photo with a "#4," a baby emoji and a party emoji. Renn's siblings, twins Matteo and Valentino, 11, and sister Lucía, 10 months, are also celebrating having the newborn at home.

Last month, the singer revealed to the world that he and Yosef, 35, would soon become parents again while attending the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C., where he received an award for his advocacy for the LGBTQ community. "My family's here," he proudly said in his speech. "My husband Jwan, I love you. My beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here. I love you with all my heart. You're my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I'm doing, and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you." He also gave a sweet shoutout to his baby girl Lucía, who stayed home, calling her the "light of my life."