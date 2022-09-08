The Puerto Rican has filed a $20 million lawsuit for false sexual assault claims made by his nephew.

Weeks after the scandal that tore through his personal life in July, Ricky Martin is suing his nephew after he made false accusations of sexual assault against him.

On September 7, the Puerto Rican singer filed the lawsuit against Dennis Sanchez Martin for alleged extortion, malicious prosecution, abuse of rights and damages.

According to PEOPLE, Martin's lawyers claim that his nephew attempted to extort the artist and ruin his image through the use of false claims.

"The situation has continued despite the defendant voluntarily withdrawing from an action he had commenced against Plaintiff based on falsehoods, during which he admitted under oath that he had never been sexually assaulted by Plaintiff," the lawyers wrote on the filing documents.

Ricky Martin Credit: Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

According to the complaint, Sanchez made claims against the 50-year-old singer after the star "ignored" his request for making a social media page for Martin's children.

Additionally, Sanchez allegedly forced the singer to change his phone number after he published his phone number publicly. Then, he filed for a restraining order and a sexual assault lawsuit against the singer.

In the allegations made by the 21 year old, it was said he had ended a seven-month relationship with Martin and that the Grammy Award winner did not take it well, consistently reaching out to him and loitering outside his home.

A judge initially granted the provisional 20-day restraining order against Martin, however, it was removed on July 21 after Martin was vindicated during a court hearing. Sanchez rescinded the restraining order himself.

However, according to official documents, Martin's lawyers are claiming extortion as Sanchez allegedly contacted Martin's legal team on July 5 "with the purpose of attempting to negotiate an economic benefit, in exchange for withdrawing his request [for the restraining order]," which Martin's lawyers denied.

"Defendant Sanchez filed his request for a Protective Order based on malice and animosity against Plaintiff, for the mere fact that he failed to answer his multiple messages," Martin's filing states.

Additionally, the filing continues by saying that Sanchez "has threatened and extorted Plaintiff that, unless he is economically compensated, he will continue his campaign to assassinate his reputation and integrity, through false and malicious imputations."