Months after sexual assault allegations from his nephew plagued the singer, his sister speaks out in his defense.

Ricky Martin's sister is setting the record straight on the issue of her brother's innocence.

According to a report by The San Diego Union-Tribune, Vanessa Martin shared text messages from her son, Dennis Sánchez Martin, in court denying the sexual abuse accusations that were raised against the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer.

The text messages were shared on October 19 at the Tribunal de Primera Instancia courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where José Andreu Fuentes, one of Ricky's lawyers, presented the defense supporting Martin's innocence.

Ricky Martin Credit: Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

"It was proven by the text messages that the boy had been trying to fabricate a story to damage Ricky and for texts that he himself was sending to his mother," Andréu said in an interview with Telemundo's Día a Día program.

According to Andréu, the performer's sister "provided those text messages and a sworn statement with them," adding that the situation has brought her a lot of grief.

"She is very saddened by the situation, but knows the issues her son is facing and is interested in seeing how she can help her son so to prevent future problems," he said.