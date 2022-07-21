The Puerto Rican singer opened up to his fans about the "nightmare" he faced over the last few weeks.

Ricky Martin has poured his heart out to his fans after going through one of the most difficult moments of his life and extensive career.

On July 21, after a Puerto Rican court removed the restraining order against him for domestic violence allegations made by his nephew earlier this month, the singer appeared on El Gordo y la Flaca to talk about the effect the scandal had on his family and career.

"I have been working in the public eye and on stage for almost four decades and I have never had to deal with something as painful as what I've lived in the last two weeks," the 50-year-old said in the video clip. "I was the victim of lies. Unfortunately the attack came from a member of the family who is sadly dealing with mental issues. The only thing I wish is the best for him and that he finds light."

He also added, "Lies do a lot of harm. They harmed me, my husband, my children, my parents—my entire family. I couldn't defend myself earlier because there was a process I had to follow where I had to remain silent until I could speak in front of a judge and that's how it was."

Looking to the future with optimism, the Grammy award winning singer is focused on healing from this painful experience.

"Today I have to heal because I am very hurt. I'm going to find calmness and the silence necessary to see the light at the end of the road once more as I always have," he said. "Thank you so much to all my unconditional fans that sent me loving and positive messages. I insist, there's a God that rewards those who live and focus on the truth. Much love."

Ricky Martin Credit: Mezcalent

Fans and supporters filled the comments section with kind words for the artist and his family.