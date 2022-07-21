Ricky Martin Has Restraining Order Removed by Puerto Rican Court After Incest Allegations

The Puerto Rican singer's nephew withdrew allegations made against him during a court hearing on July 21.

A Puerto Rican court has removed the restraining order against Ricky Martin after his nephew withdrew allegations of domestic violence made against him.

After several weeks of publicly denying the allegations, Martin has been vindicated in a hearing on July 21 where he appeared before the judge via Zoom. According to TMZ, the presiding judge removed the temporary restraining order.

"Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the Court," a statement made by Martin's attorney said on Instagram. "The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure, and the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter."

Ricky Martin Credit: amfAR Gala Cannes 2022

"The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case," the statement continued. "This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career."

The 50-year-old artist shared the statement on his Instagram account, with the caption, "Truth prevails."

Several celebrities and fans including J Balvin and Pablo Alboran shared their support in the comments section.

"THE LIGHT," Balvin wrote, while Alboran said, "🙌🙌🙌🙌 endless hugs!!!!"

Martin's husband, Jwan Yosef, who had previously shown his unwavering love and support, also left a comment with a heart emoji, saying "My love ❤️."

In early July, the complaint was made anonymously under Law 54, known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, the "Livin' la vida loca" vocalists' brother, Eric Martin, revealed the victim was the artist's nephew's Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, according to Marca.

In the allegations made by the 21 year old, it was said he had ended a seven-month relationship with Martin and that the Grammy Award winner did not take it well, consistently reaching out to him and loitering outside his home.

On July 4, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" vocalist vehemently denied the allegations on Twitter with optimism that this would all be resolved.