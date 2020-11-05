Ricky Martin Talks About His New Holiday Film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

During an interview for the Variety and iHeart podcast “The Big Ticket,” Ricky Martin talked about his new Netflix holiday musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey where he's the voice of Don Juan Diego, a villainous toy that causes the downfall of the world’s greatest inventor.

The film —which also features Forest Whitaker and Keegan-Michael Key— was written and directed by David E. Talbert and co-produced by his wife, Lyn Sisson-Talbert, and is set to premiere on November 13th.

Martin shared that joining the cast was a no-brainer. “How could I say no to a project like this?” Martin said. “You don’t have to be Christian to enjoy this film. Anyone can relate. It’s for kids, but my mother I’m sure is going to get teary eyes when she sees this movie. It’s very powerful.”

He also added that the movie has been in the works for a long time. "This movie is historical," he said. "David and Lyn have been working on this for 20 years. It wasn’t supposed to be released five years ago. It was not supposed to be released 10 years ago. It was supposed to be released now, and historically we are supported. We are backed up, and this movie is going to be a success not only because of the messages and the acting and the music and the design but because we need it."

Martin revealed how at one point in his career he almost left music behind to concentrate on acting. "I want to act," he explained. "The first time I was in front of a camera as an actor, I was 15 years old and I was bitten by the bug immediately. I said, 'I’m not going to sing ever again. I’m going to move to New York and go to Tisch School of the Arts, and I’m going to be an actor.' I was accepted, and then I went to Mexico on vacation, and they gave me a role in this musical play, and I never went back to New York. I stayed in Mexico, and it was evident that music needed to be a part of my life. I have mad respect for actors. I have mad respect for the career. I am learning. I am studying. I have professors with me. I am selective because it’s not something to be prostituted."

During the interview, he also discussed the genesis of his company, Martin Music Lab, an immersive audio technology that turns any pair of headphones into a surround-sound experience. “When the lockdown started, I told my team, ‘Listen, we have to create something that is of impact," he shared. "Let’s create something that will heal people. I don’t know what this is. I have no idea if it’s a vitamin we are going to invent. I don’t know if it’s a new kind of food. But let’s be open.”