The couple reaffirmed their love and unwavering support for each other on social media.

Jwan Yousef Speaks Out in Support of Ricky Martin Days Before Sexual Abuse Trial

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yousef are proving that love does conquer all amidst the domestic violence allegations and scandal currently surrounding the Puerto Rican singer.

Martin, who will appear in court on July 21, has denied the allegations made against him by his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, stating they are "completely false" in a public statement.

As the Grammy Award winner preps for a legal battle, Yousef has reaffirmed his commitment to the father of three in a recent exchange on social media after Martin shared several publications promoting his new single "Ácido sabor" from his new project PLAY.

Ricky Martin

"The uncertainty of a conflict disappears with the power of integrity," Martin wrote on Instagram.

Yousef responded, "Hayati Inta," which translates to "You are my life," and a heart emoji.

Fans also showed their love and support for the singer during these difficult times in the comments section as well.

Ricky Martin Credit: Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"Integrity will always shine. Beautiful photos. Always by your side," one fan wrote. "We know who you are and what you are worth! Never doubt it," added another.