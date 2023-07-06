Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Call it Quits
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have officially announced that they are ending their six-year marriage.
In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE, the singer and the artist say, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.
Their statement continues, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."
The Puerto Rican performer and the Syrian-born Swedish painter met in 2015 on Instagram and began their romance six months later after meeting in person.
But it wasn't until 2016 that Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, made their official red carpet appearance as a couple at the amFAR Inspiration Gala, announcing their engagement and marriage just two years later.
During a 2018 interview with E! News, Martin briefly spoke about where their relationship stood and their plans for a celebration.
"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," the Palm Royale star explains. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."
While Martin is a father of four, having put on his papá hat in 2008 with the birth of his twins Matteo and Valentino, he shares two children—daughter Lucia, born in 2018, and son Renn, born in 2019—with Yosef.