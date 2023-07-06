Ricky Martin and Husband Jwan Yosef Call it Quits

After six years of marriage, the Puerto Rican singer and Syrian-born Swedish painter have decided to part ways.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have officially announced that they are ending their six-year marriage.

In a joint statement shared with PEOPLE, the singer and the artist say, "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

Their statement continues, "Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other."

Ricky Martin y Jwan Yosef Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The Puerto Rican performer and the Syrian-born Swedish painter met in 2015 on Instagram and began their romance six months later after meeting in person.

But it wasn't until 2016 that Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, made their official red carpet appearance as a couple at the amFAR Inspiration Gala, announcing their engagement and marriage just two years later.

During a 2018 interview with E! News, Martin briefly spoke about where their relationship stood and their plans for a celebration.

Ricky Martin y Jwan Yosef Credit: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP via Getty Images

"I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months," the Palm Royale star explains. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."