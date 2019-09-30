Ricky Martin's Family is Growing! The Singer Is Expecting a Fourth Baby

Ricky Martin is excited about his growing family. The Puerto Rican singer shared the happy news that he will soon be welcoming his fourth child. On Saturday, while attending the Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, D.C. — and receiving an award for his philanthropy and fight for the rights of the LGBTQ community — he made the announcement. “My family’s here,” he proudly said. “My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you.” He also gave a sweet shoutout to his baby girl Lucía, who stayed home, calling her the “light of my life.”

Martin then added, making the crowd cheer: “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting. I love big families.”

On Instagram, both Martin and Yosef share their bliss as parents, posting sweet photos of baby Lucía and the twins. The boricua star, who was featured on the magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful list this year, opened up to People en Español about his family life. “Jwan has many qualities and they made me fall in love with him,” he said. “He is a fascinating person, extremely intelligent, talented, and he is a wonderful dad and husband.”

Image zoom Photo by Katie Jones/Variety/REX/Shutterstock (9889534cf)

He also said his loved ones are what he is most grateful for. “Life has given me so much,” the Grammy winner told People en Español, “but if I have to chose one thing, I would say it’s my family.”