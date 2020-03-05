Ricky Martin Is Going on Tour With Enrique Iglesias

Are we dreaming? Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias are touring together and Sebastian Yatra will be the opening act. The singers just announced their joint tour and fans can't be more excited. In a recent press conference, the Grammy-winning artists expressed their joy about working together. "This is a historic moment and we've been wanting to do this for a long time," said Iglesias. "The show will be spectacular." Ricky Martin added: "There's nothing like standing on stage and feeling the power of thousands of people getting up to dance."

Image zoom WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Enrique Iglesias, Sebastián Yatra and Ricky Martin hold a press conference at Penthouse at the London West Hollywood on March 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Both singers — who are working on new music — talked to Entertainment Tonight and said they are open to recording a song together. Besides both being legendary international performers, Iglesias, 44, and Martin, 48, also bond over being working parents. "I am not sleeping but I'm having a great time," Enrique joked about being a dad to two-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas and a one-month old daughter with retired Russian tennis star Anna Kournikova.

Martin added they may bring the kids on some parts of the tour and definitely go home and visit family on breaks. "You can always go back home when you have a couple of days off or maybe bring them, but we're dealing with babies," Ricky said. The Puerto Rican singer, who is dad to 11-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo and one-year-old daughter Lucía with husband Jwan Yosef, says he is a hands-on dad but has learned to accept help. "I wanted no help, not even my mother, I wanted to do it all on my own," he recalls. "And then I fell asleep feeding my child, that's dangerous. That's when I said, 'OK, I need help.'"

Enrique says he accepts all the help he can get, and says he wishes his kids choose sports instead of music as a career. "I wouldn't mind seeing one of my little girls playing tennis. I'm going to become one of these obsessive fathers. But I told Anna, I said: 'You could be the best coach in the world.'" The Spanish star also shared that he and his wife play tennis together. "She lets me win," he joked.

Image zoom WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Enrique Iglesias (L) and Ricky Martin hold a press conference at Penthouse at the London West Hollywood on March 4, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Yatra also shared his excitement with ET about being part of these concerts. "It’s a huge dream come true and one that I never imagined was possible with two of my biggest idols, the people who have influenced me so much over the years. We're going to enjoy this tour and I'm grateful to Ricky and Enrique," he said. "I'm ready to learn from them, see more of the United States, and enjoy this special moment."

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off September 5 in Phoenix and make stops in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and other cities before wrapping October 30 in Atlanta. Tickets go on sale on March 12.