The "Iluminada" singer received the best gift this Christmas, all thanks to Evaluna and Camilo's baby.

This Christmas Ricardo Montaner received the best gift a grandfather could have­—a little baby kick from his grandchild Índigo.

The singer shared his excitement with his fans on Instagram with a family photo alongside daughter Evaluna Montaner and her husband Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry.

"If God allows it, next Christmas #Índigo will be in the photo," he wrote. "Here my joyful smile comes from feeling their kick for the first time as a Christmas gift. God is wonderful!"

Montaner has publically shared his excitement about Evaluna's pregnancy since October when she and her husband announced the news through a music video.

"And now everything smells and tastes better…WE'RE GOING TO BE PARENTS," the couple wrote on their respective Instagram accounts next to several photos showing off the baby bump.

"We couldn't wait to share the most beautiful news that we've received with all of you. God has chosen us to be parents to Índigo and we feel very fortunate to see them arrive and bloom! We love you and thank you for always accompanying every step of the way 💙💙💙 . The tribe is growing!! Camilo, Evaluna and Indigo," the post concluded.

In an exclusive with People en Español, the "Iluminada" singer shared his reaction upon hearing the news.