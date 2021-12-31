Return to Hogwarts This New Year's Day With All Your Favorite Harry Potter Stars

It has been twenty years since fans first traveled to Hogwarts and discovered the magical world of Harry Potter. Now, fans can return to the enchanted castle alongside its iconic cast on New Year's day with HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

Ten years after the release of the final film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the cast will experience the joy of catching up with each other and share what life outside the castle set has been like.

"It has been lovely seeing everyone again and going like, 'Oh yeah, we're all doing great.' " Daniel Radcliffe told PEOPLE.

"There's so much of life to take in that happened in those ten years," he added. "Every part of my life is connected to Potter. And we've seen even more how much it means to people and what a part of people's lives it is. It means even more now, and I'm able to appreciate how special that is."

Filmmakers and stars alike will join the special, including Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, directors Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, David Yates, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Toby Jones, and Matthew Lewis.

"It's been a long time since I've seen any of them," Rupert Grint said. "It's just been a joy getting to relive it all," added Emma Watson.

HBO Max announced that the anniversary special will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time."