Retinol FAQs: Here's the Basics You Need to Know Before You Get Started
Looking to add retinol to your routine but don't know how? This installment of #SkinDeep is a beginner's guide to one of skin care's most popular, yet misunderstood ingredients.
What Is Retinol?
Derived from vitamin A, retinol is considered an antioxidant in the world of dermatology and after sunscreen and water, it's one of the most derm-recommended skin care ingredients.
What Does Retinol Do?
Essentially, retinol speeds up your skin's ability to heal itself by making new skin cells, which in turn make more collagen.
This is why retinol can help with a wide variety of skin concerns, like sun damage, signs of aging, acne and more.
When Should I Start Using Retinol?
If you're looking to incorporate retinol into your routine for anti-aging benefits, most experts recommend starting sometime in your 20s, since that's when your skin naturally starts producing less collagen.
However, the specific age is a personal choice and should completely depend on you—are you already seeing signs of aging? Do you want to commit to a new routine?
How Often Should I Use Retinol?
Using retinol is all about building a resistance to it, since it can be irritating to first-time users.
Start with a pea-sized amount once a week and slowly build your way up to two nights a week.
Where Does It Fit in My Skin Care Routine?
Retinol should always be used at night, as it can be quite damaging when combined with sun exposure.
Start with clean skin, then apply a small amount retinol all over the face and neck and follow up with a moisturizer.
On other nights or in the mornings, you can use exfoliating toners, vitamin C, you name it—but don't combine them with retinol.
The next morning, make sure not to skip the SPF!
Can I Use Retinol on Sensitive Skin?
Absolutely! For sensitive skin, we recommend starting with low concentrations of retinol.
You can also try adding a layer of hyaluronic acid underneath the retinol to act as a barrier.
Do I Need a Prescription for Retinol?
While you can only get high dosage options from a dermatologist, there are plenty of over-the-counter options we love, especially for beginners.
