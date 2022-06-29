6 Latinx-Owned Brands with the Chicest Resort and Vacation-Ready Threads
Summer is going full steam ahead, so it's important to not only wear clothes that feel cool but also look cool. For our #WanderlustWednesday series, we compiled six Latinx-owned fashion brands that will have you living your best #HotChicaSummer.
Aria Rose
This Miami-based retailer and online store was launched by fashion blogger and entrepreneur Lauren Patao.
Patao established Aria Rose because she wanted to offer women chic and affordable options that were perfect for any and every occasion.
Aria Rose, items starting at $10, ariarose.com
All For Ramon
Sisters Rocio Chavez and Diana Ibarria set out to create a clothing brand that provided women with pieces that were modern effortless essentials that honored a key person in both their lives—their brother Ramon who passed away from cancer.
The result? Eco-minded crafted clothes that are "bold, conscientious [and] unapologetic."
All For Ramon, items starting at $43, allforramon.com
Luciana Quiroga
The Dominican-owned brand wanted to set out and create clothes that were feminine and radiant that women every where could wear with confidence.
The pieces, all inspired by nature, work to highlight the innate feminity in all women with light and airy fabrics.
Luciana Quiroga, lucianaquiroga.com
S U L A
Sisters Valentina and Macarena Morillo teamed up with their father to create a beachwear brand that honored their Ecuadarian heritage and culture as well as the stunning biodiversity of the Galapagos Islands.
Their sustainable beachwear items are made from recycled polyester fabric. Whatsmore, they are the first company of their kind to donate to the preservation of the Galapagos Islands (20% of their proceeds are donated).
S U L A, items under their women's collection starts at $29, sulabeachwear.com
MACONDIA
This Colombian-owned brand takes a more philosophical approach to creating their unique and memorable pieces.
Each of their items features one-of-a-kind abstract color-blocked aesthetics all looking to highlight the human.
MACONDIA, items under their women's collection starting at $55, macondia.com.co
applod
The Colombian-owned swimwear brand wants to offer women a wide range beach and pool-ready items that are bold and fun.
Find anything from bikinis to one-piece bathing suits to sarong wraps—all sustainably made.
applod, items starting at $35, us.applodstore.com