Residente Speaks Out Against Fellow Reggaeton Artists Protesting Latin Grammys

René Pérez, aka Residente, does not agree with his fellow reggaeton artists who’ve been criticizing the Latin Grammys. Latinx urban music stars like Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Maluma, Natti Natasha, Nicky Jam, Becky G and Anuel AA called out the Latin Grammys for not having enough nominations for reggaeton artists and discriminating against the genre. However, the Puerto Rican singer and former member of the iconic duo Calle 13 had a different vision on this controversial topic. He posted a video talking with Gabbu Cabrah about the #WithoutReggaetonThereIsNoLatinGrammy social media campaign.

Using dark humor and sarcasm, he said the fires burning in the Amazon and the devastating hurricane in the Bahamas were no match for the “world crisis” of reggaeton artists and the Latin Grammy “dictatorship.” He adds that people having “dirty water in Puerto Rico” and “the issues in the school system in Puerto Rico” don’t matter because headlines are all about this music industry beef.

Image zoom Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

“Jazz, salsa, bossa nova, flamenco, are not on any list,” he says. “I have not won a Billboard Award in 15 years.” He also jokes that his life dream has been to win “the most attractive urban music artist” award at Premios Juventud, but since he is now 40 and getting older, that won’t be happening.

Being serious, finally, he asks fellow reggaeton artists to stop the boycott against the Latin Grammys. “You should relax because awards do not determine the quality of music, no award does, and you should enjoy yourselves and be good to other urban music colleagues. You should support those who are nominated,” he says about Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, Farruko and Bad Bunny, among others. He also gives a shoutout to his sister iLe, who is nominated this year and to flamenco singer Rosalía. “Don’t stress about this,” he concludes. “Protest for the things that really matter. There are so many messed up things in this world!”