Residente Wishes His Sister iLe Happy Birthday With a Sweet Instagram Message

It's iLe's birthday! The Puerto Rican singer turned 31 on Thursday, and to celebrate her big day, her brother, Residente, shared a sweet childhood photo. "Today is my little sister's birthday. She was the only person that I saw being born until my son was born," he said. "I never thought that tiny and beautiful mass of flour would be capable of being so epically mischievous with my mom," he added. "She is the most talented of all my siblings born on April 28," he joked. "And she will always win all the arguments, along with my four other sisters."

Residente's poetical birthday shoutout continued. "Her musical tastes are varied like a quinceañera's music right before the party ends, so she can understand us all. She is honest, she talks less than Milena," he said, mentioning his older sister. "Her jokes are funny sometimes. She looks like Bella Ramsey from Game of Thrones and is a fan of Selena's Tecno-Cumbia. The most important thing is that she is always there for all her siblings unconditionally. She has always given us all her love. And as Milo would say: I love you titi."

Image zoom (Photo by Steven Lawton/FilmMagic)

iLe, who was also part of Calle 13 when she was a teen, talked to People CHICA about her love for her brothers and remembered her time in the successful reggaeton group with gratitude. "They are my brothers, we are always connected," she said about Residente and their brother Visitante. "I love coming from such a beautiful family. We are all different in many ways, but at the same time we feel such a deep love and admiration for one another. I value that a lot — I feel very fortunate to have a family where love is our base."

Image zoom (Photo by Ethan Miller/WireImage)

Calle 13 was a great school before launching her solo career, she said. "I learned a lot. It was something very unexpected for us as a family," she told People CHICA. "We never thought it would grow so much. We all lived that experience to the fullest. I enjoyed it a lot at that time of my life, when I was transitioning from a teen to an adult. I got to travel the world doing what I love."