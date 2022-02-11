The couple shared several photos of their romantic getaway on Instagram.

Renata Notni and Diego Boneta Take Their Fairy Tale Romance to Disneyland

If this isn't love, we don't know what is. Renata Notni and Diego Boneta have found a fairy tale love in with each other and are not afraid to show the world!

On February 9, the Mexican actress shared several photos alongside her prince charming in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle at Disneyland.

The celebrity couple, who were wearing matching sweaters, posed for several pictures, which Notni caption, "🏰❣️🧁 🎈."

Boneta, who also posted some picutres of his own, captioned his post, "Yes, we got matching sweatshirts 🏰."

Fans were totally smitten with the lovebirds and their cutesy Disney sweatshirts, commenting on how much they love them as a couple.

"Oh no I'm ready to die of love and tenderness," commented Mexican comedian Mauricio Garza. "I don't know if to hug you or join and make up a starstruck kiss Bb!!!!!"

"Favorite babies," another fan added.

The artists were joined by family and friends on their trip, where they also celebrated Notni's birthday (which had been on January 2), with a pin and frosted cupcake.

In January, the Luis Miguel: The Series actor celebrated his beloved with an enduring post on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday amor!! Life is better with you in it. Love you," he wrote next to a photo of both of them by the ocean.

Renata and Diego Credit: Renata Notni/Instagram

The 27-year-old actress responded with gratitude, "Thank you, amor! Love you."

The couple confirmed their romance in April 2021 with a photo shared on Boneta's Instagram. Since, they've been inseparable, enjoying several trips and important celebrations, including Boneta's birthday in November 2021.