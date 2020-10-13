Peruvian rapper Renata Flores Rivera, 19, is revolutionizing urban music by singing trap and rap in Quechua, and the singer has created a buzz with her unique style. From an early age she knew she would be a performer, but decided that she wouldn't sing in Spanish. Instead, she would celebrate her indigenous culture and help to preserve her native tongue by singing in Quechua, the language of her grandparents and ancestors.

Image zoom Instagram/ Renata Flores Rivera

The young artist recently shared her story with Univision's Despierta América. She admitted that Quechua was a bit difficult for her to learn due to its grammar, which is very different from Spanish.

However, she knew that writing her lyrics in Quechua was an important part of honoring her heritage and bringing her culture to younger generations. She has also recorded cover songs by stars like Michael Jackson and Alicia Keys in her indigenous tongue.

Image zoom Instagram/ Renata Flores Rivera

She is not only a singer, but an activist as well. Her songs talk about the importance of protecting the planet and empowering women. "Activism was already in me, just like music," she told reporter Astrid Rivera. "I wanted to talk about subjects that could be meaningful." She recognizes that music is everywhere and can bring a powerful message to the world.