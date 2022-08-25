The Salvadoran American author discusses how she was able to use the strong emotions and curveballs life sent her way as the source of her second poetry book.

Love is said to be the grandest of motivators in this world, but what happens when the person (or people) you love the most are taken from you? Grief, probably one of the more misunderstood emotions, takes you into its soft embrace.

For Alexandra Lytton Regalado, the road to writing her second award-winning book of poetry, Relinquenda, was one that forced her to come to terms with grief in a way she never anticipated.

In a short span of time, she lost her father, mother and grandmother, all while dealing with a world that had gone into lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She tells People Chica, "I wrote at least one poem per day, and I guess that's why the book is amped with immediacy and urgency." Lytton Regalado adds, "In my mind, the poems were still raw—I'm still processing much of what I've written about. But I put myself out there. I just felt I needed to launch the poems out into the world. The title is in Latin, like all mottos, and it's the base of the English word relinquish."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Lytton Regalado details why poetry holds such a special place in her heart and reveals the advice she'd give her younger self.

"Relinquenda" Credit: Beacon Press

Of all the different types of literary forms, what specifically about poetry speaks to your soul as a writer?

Well, I'm kind of a hermit and I like that you create poetry alone. I like that it's portable and efficient. No need for a movie crew, no musical instruments, no gourmet ingredients. Just give me a pen and paper.

But before that, you need to develop eagle eyes, curate a cabinet of curiosity in your brain, record your observations and read as much as you can (more alone time!). I like that you can ingest poetry in one sitting. But then it swells and leaves a lasting impression.

Every time I read a poem, I carry away something different. Reading poetry is like the painting, The Two Fridas, you're holding hands with the writer, attached by the arteries.

Why was poetry the perfect vehicle to tell the stories told in Relinquenda?

I'm drawn to the malleability of poetry. It's not a fixed vessel and I'm able to pour my life experiences and observations into different shapes. Sometimes my lines are haiku—short—and other times long and prosy.

These poems push and pull and they reflect the content: self-doubt, fear of opening up, relationship conflicts, coming to terms with death, living between two cultures—so it makes sense for them to all look different on the page.

When I'm not writing, I'm photographing, and so it makes sense that my poems would be image centered.

What are you most proud of accomplishing with Relinquenda?

I wrote the heart of Relinquenda in three months when the world was in COVID-19 lockdown: the Salvadoran borders were closed, and I was separated from my husband and three kids; my father had just died after a six-year struggle with cancer; we'd just sold our childhood home in Miami and my mother and I moved in with my grandmother.

I wrote at least one poem per day, and I guess that's why the book is amped with immediacy and urgency. I had no idea the book would be picked up so quickly (less than one year later), much less win a prize like the National Poetry Series.

In my mind, the poems were still raw—I'm still processing much of what I've written about. But I put myself out there. I just felt I needed to launch the poems out into the world. The title is in Latin, like all mottos, and it's the base of the English word relinquish.

In the year 2020, we all learned a lot about letting go. I thought myself the expert in letting go but little did I know that in the following year, both my grandmother and mother would also pass away. I'm thankful our last intense time together helped produce my second book.

How does Relinquenda differ from your other works?

So, I am Salvadoran American, but my book does not focus on the Salvadoran civil war or my family's origin story. El Salvador is there, always, in my poems, in the landscape, in the anxiety, of what can and can't be said in a country with an alarming number of human injustices and blatant repression of freedom of speech.

These new poems deal with life in the in-between, my own mid-life existence, living in two countries that are equally torn apart by violence, corruption [and] uncertainty. It also speaks of my American-ness, [which] comes from my father's side and my Miami-ness which is almost a country of its own.

Compared to my first book of poetry, Matria, this work is much more personal. A central part of Relinquenda focuses on my relationships with men: my husband, my father, my son. Matria is a chorus of Salvadoran women's voices, mothers, sisters, daughters, braided in with my own life.

You are the Editor-in-Chief at La Piscucha Magazine—a platform that has allowed you to highlight Salvadoran and Salvadoran American writers like yourself. What does it mean for you to have the ability to create a space like this?

La Piscucha Magazine is a new project underwritten by Kalina, a small press I co-founded with my friend Lucía de Sola in 2006. We publish bilingual works by writers that live in El Salvador and Salvadorans in the diaspora. But we're a boutique publishing company and we've found distribution to be quite a challenge and so we got together with a group of Salvi writers to create La Piscucha Magazine because we wanted to provide content that would be free and accessible.

We want to continue to bridge the literary and arts communities here and abroad and we are so proud of all the incredible collaborations that have resulted. Central American writers and artists need to be heard and seen. We want to see that piscucha soar.

So much of what the world knows about El Salvador is skewed, and the topics of gang violence, immigration, and war are always highlighted when there are so many other layers to explore.

You're also part of SWWIM (Supporting Women Writers in Miami), an organization that wants to create greater visibility for writers within the trans and cis women, nonbinary, intersex, and other gender-expansive communities. Why do you feel that more spaces like this, where women are lifting other women up, are necessary?

At SWWIM we're building ladders for women, adding more women's voices and women's experiences to the literary canon. Women supporting women is essential to our well-being as daughters, sisters, and mothers (who could survive without their village?) and that extends to their success as creators.

How many of us need "a room of one's own?" For years now we have been coordinating writing residencies in collaboration with our host and supporter The Betsy Hotel in South Beach. We also want to bring poetry into the every day of the greater community.

Our current project Sing the Body consists of displaying poetry adhesives with themes of body positivity throughout South Florida. We see this project as an antidote to the notions of altered beauty in our communities. We see these poems as spirit-lifting, body-celebrating salves in spaces where many people feel vulnerable and scrutinized.

What is the best piece of advice you've ever been given that you've been able to apply to your life and career?

Listen to your antepasados, the people that care for you, ask them to tell you their stories, write down the names of people and places. Find out the names of plants and animals, get to know their cycles and how you're just a tiny part of this world.

Be curious and alert. My mother always warned us that apathy was the worst sin. I did not know that I would lose everyone in the generation above me in a matter of two years. I really try to pay attention, really live those moments.

What is something you'd tell your younger self about the road that lays ahead of her?

You tend to overprepare always. So, it's good that you do lots of research, consider all angles and all possibilities. Sometimes you get strung out with anxiety. It's good to let yourself freak out a little.

But work it out creatively, put it down in writing, paint, sculpt, whatever moves you. Sit in silence for a while, be alone, go into nature. Let yourself experiment and allow yourself to make mistakes. Then let your work sit for a while. Sometimes a long while. Go back at it with a clear head, edit, consider other possibilities. Show it to people you trust. Ask questions, listen to advice.