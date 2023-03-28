In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Latina illustrator discusses what it was like creating a design for Bounty Paper Towel's Inclusive Artists Project Initiative.

Art can be abstract, it can be poignant, and it can also tell the story of a people. Regardless of the medium, art is a passionate expression of who we are as a community as it highlights some of the best parts of us.

From sculptures to paintings to illustrations, there is no wrong way to celebrate one's heritage, so when Bounty Paper Towel tapped Orlando-based artist Reina Castellanos so that she may create a design for the brand's Inclusive Artists Project Initiative, she jumped at the chance.

Castellanos tells People Chica, "It's such an honor to be part of the Inclusive Artists Project Initiative and partnering with Bounty for this collection. There is definitely a lot of responsibility that comes [with] creating artwork at this scale, and I was humbled to be asked to contribute my specific point of view for this initiative and campaign."

She also notes that this project filled her with a lot of "pride" and how "it was so surreal" to see herself on the packaging of the limited-time Bounty Paper Towel rolls, which will be available in select stores nationwide through November 2023.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, Castellanos shares what it has been like finding her voice within her artwork as well as what it means for her to see her designs in such a major way.

Reina Castellanos Reina Castellanos partners with Bounty Paper Towel’s Inclusive Artists Project Initiative to create limited-edition designs for their products. | Credit: Courtesy of Reina Castellanos

Finding your voice within the arts can be a wonderfully tedious journey. How did you find yours? What was the experience that led you to your "aha" moment?

I think finding my voice in art has been an ongoing process that I am still going through, and will certainly continue to [experience] throughout my career. I think one defining moment was realizing early on that the value of my work was not dependent on it looking one certain way, or following a specific trend, medium, or style, but that the value of my work [lies] in the space I allow myself to take up, the trust and permission I give myself as an artist to continue experimenting, growing, being curious, and questioning myself throughout it all. I also realized that there is no exact formula I need to follow, instead, I get to make it up along the way as I continue growing confident as a person and within my art practice.

Latino parents always have set goals in mind for their children's stability and career path at times. What was it like telling your family that you wanted to pursue illustration?

I am very fortunate to have had the support of my family from the start. Although illustration as a career wasn't something I specifically considered pursuing until later, I've been fascinated by all types of visual arts, and growing up I always felt encouraged to learn and experience as much as I could.

I remember attending plays, going to museums, and art markets in Caracas when I was a kid, and my parents collected traditional Venezuelan paintings, so art felt like a constant presence around me growing up. There have been several members in my extended family that have had careers in the arts as well, so it was never an odd choice when I decided to pursue one myself.

You've entered a new partnership with Bounty Paper Towel for their Inclusive Artists Project Initiative. As a BIPOC designer, what does it mean for you to be joining a partnership like this?

It's such an honor to be part of the Inclusive Artists Project Initiative and partnering with Bounty for this collection. There is definitely a lot of responsibility that comes [with] creating artwork at this scale, and I was humbled to be asked to contribute my specific point of view for this initiative and campaign.

Right from the start I felt supported and encouraged by everyone from the Bounty team as I worked on defining my personal vision for these patterns, and truly felt comfortable in knowing that there was no wrong way in which I could celebrate my culture and community as long as the work came from a place of respect and authenticity.

What did it feel like to see your designs on a Bounty Paper Towel?

Definitely pride! It might sound strange, but once I finished these patterns I decided to not look at the work for several months as a way for me to not overthink or doubt myself (something that I think happens to a lot of artists after we've finished an artwork or project). That only enhanced the excitement when I finally got to see the printed products in store for the first time, so I was absolutely beaming with pride. And it was so surreal to see my face on the packaging as well!

Not only was I so happy with how my patterns looked on the printed paper towels, but could definitely see how much of a team effort and labor of love this campaign had become. [Especially] when opening the package and seeing my prints alongside Shadé Akanbi's and Kingsley Nebechi's.

We might've worked on our patterns separately, but they're being presented to the public as a collection and I can't help but continue to feel so privileged for my work to coexist with the work of such extraordinary artists.

You have roots and ties that link you to the beautiful country of Venezuela. How do you hope to continue honoring the vibrant legacy that Venezuela has become known for?

Bounty Paper Towel’s Inclusive Artists Project Initiative design by Reina Castellanos Reina Castellanos partners with Bounty Paper Towel’s Inclusive Artists Project Initiative to create limited-edition designs for their products. | Credit: Bounty Paper Towel

I have such great respect and admiration for Venezuelan art, both traditional and contemporary and definitely across any and all mediums. I am constantly thinking about how my work can fit within that art continuum, and it might sound simplistic, but staying true to myself, my experiences and my vision is the best way I can honor that legacy. Working abstractly provides a flexible space in which to experiment and study my own feelings closely and safely.

I often draw inspiration from the nostalgia I feel about my childhood in Caracas and all the sights and memories I remember growing up there. I also get to contemplate how those experiences that have made me who I am, are colored and altered by having migrated to the United States. I can only hope that my work resonates with those that might be also straddling that line of looking at the past with longing but cultivating and maintaining a sense of optimism for the future.

You're based in Orlando, a city that has a booming Latino presence. How do your surroundings influence your work?

There is such an energetic and thriving creative community here in Orlando that I am constantly being inspired by and it definitely pushes me to want to continue sharing my own artwork with the hope of reaching new audiences and [creating] new connections within the community. And it definitely goes beyond just the visual arts!

We do have incredible designers, illustrators, musicians, and all types of artists and artisans working in the city, but you can also see the creativity around with interesting small businesses, restaurants, coffee shops, and tons of social experiences and spaces, festivals, and events that are geared towards strengthening and bringing our community together.

We might go at a slower pace compared to other places, but there's definitely a very specific charm about Orlando that I attribute 100% to the wonderful, inspiring people that live here.

If you could share a piece of advice with someone who is struggling to find their voice within their artwork and illustrations, what would it be?

I believe that finding your own individual voice within art is an ongoing process, so my advice to someone struggling to do so would be to never let doubt stop you from actually making the work, even if your current skill level or style doesn't perfectly match your idealized vision.