10 Reggaetón Throwback Jams You Need to Revisit Now

Let’s face it: We’re still playing our favorite reggaetón tracks from more than a decade ago — oh, those Pepe jeans and Baby Phat days. Sure we might recall the feelings when Rakim & Ken-y dropped “Down” and how we went off to Don Omar’s “Dale Don Dale” (or eventually thought ”Gasolina” was overplayed), but what about all those other jams that made the genre great. Here are 10 we remembered for you to round out your “Reggaeton 2000s” playlist.

“Yo Te Quiero” by Wisin & Yandel

Wisin & Yandel are known for “Rakata” and “Noche de Sexo,” but 2007’s “Yo Te Quiero” certainly belongs on their top 5 list. Peaking at No. 3 on the Latin Rhythm Billboard list in August of that year, the track separates itself from their earlier songs as they softened and slowed the beats.

“Yo Voy” by Zion y Lennox (ft. Daddy Yankee)

In 2004, one of reggaetón’s iconic duos, Zion y Lennox, debuted this track with that year’s breakout star Daddy Yankee. It took time for their collaboration to reach the spotlight, but it finally climbed to No. 12 on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart in December 2005. Nevertheless, it has cracked our top 10 throwbacks list (and that’s what really matters)!

“El Telefono” by Hector El Father (ft. Wisin & Yandel)

Not only does the “El Telefono” music video take us back to when Verizon’s razor phone was the hot commodity, it reminds us of those days in 2006 when the jam was everywhere. Super-catchy, it was no less than Hector El Father’s ninth hit featured on any Billboard chart, reflecting his tremendous reggaetón repertoire — before he became a pastor!

“Me Matas” by Rakim (R.K.M.) & Ken-y

Rakim & Ken-Y will forever be known for their hit “Down,” which won Best Reggaeton Song at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2006 — and we’re not mad about it. Just don’t underestimate track 7 off the same album. We heart “Me Matas,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Latin Rhythm Airplay Billboard Chart in 2006.

“Si No Le Contesto” by Plan B

With record titles like Reggaeton Sex Live in their past, duo Plan B won’t get confused with the any form of contraception. They dropped their third studio album in 2010 and by February 2011, the track “Si No Le Contesto” grabbed a spot on the Hot Latin Songs Billboard chart. It went on to hit No. 8 in the Latin Digital Song Sales chart, spending 102 weeks there. Plan B just broke their four-year hiatus from music with their latest mix, “Zum, Zum Remix” featuring Natti Natasha, Daddy Yankee, and Rakim & Ken-y.

“Dime” by Ivy Queen

Ivy Queen may be known as a beauty icon — check those dazzling, long nails — but the “Queen of Reggaeton” made a name for herself with four albums from 2003 to 2007. “Dime,” off her 2008 live world-tour release, is shows off her signature combo of bachata and reggaetón. After it hit No. 4 on the Tropical Songs chart in December, it went on to become the 10th best-selling Latin Rhythm single of 2009.

“Lo Que Paso, Paso” by Daddy Yankee

Yes, Daddy Yankee owned the aughts’ reggaetón explosion. The third most successful Daddy Yankee jam of 2005, “Lo Que Paso, Paso,” came in as No. 2 on the Latin Airplay list in September 2005 and consistently remained on the chart for 40 weeks!

“Pa’ Que Retozen” by Tego Calderon

Tego Calderon’s hit “Pa’ Que Retozen” is almost iconic as his afro. This classic, off Calderon’s first and what many consider his best album, El Abayarde from 2003, eventually came in No. 23 on the Tropical Songs list in July 2005.

“Sacala” by Don Omar, Naldo, Daddy Yankee, Hector El Father, Wisin & Yandel

“Sacala” is the “Te Bote” of 2006 with its all-star lineup of reggaeón artists collaborating on one track, thus creating one of the most epic songs of the decade. Although it only peaked at No. 36 on the Hot Latin Songs chart in January, we still think this single must be dusted off immediately.

“Reggaeton Latino” by Don Omar

Don Omar’s “Reggaeton Latino” was first released in 2003 on The Last Don. The final remix featuring Fat Joe, N.O.R.E. and LDA came out in summer 2005 climbing up the Hot Latin Songs chart to No. 4 in August. There’s no reason not to add both to your streaming playlist.