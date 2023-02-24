The music historian and advocate discusses the importance of being part of the upcoming Colorism: Shades of Oppression, Inclusivity, and Power panel at the Arturo Schomburg Symposium.

History is nuanced. The wheel of time, as it continues its forward motion, builds upon layers and layers of information that are oftentimes lost or omitted.

Undertaking the task (and challenge) of truly educating people about their history can be incredibly rewarding. But it can also be taxing given the fact that some people believe that if the dust has settled on something, it's best to let it be.

Katelina Eccleston, better known as Reggaeton Con La Gata, has carved out a career of educating her community about the true origins of reggaeton as well as highlighting the prevalent colorism and misogyny that occurs within the music industry at large.

La Gata tells People Chica, "So, I began Reggaeton Con La Gata to bridge the gap between academia, entertainment, and the public—I think my platform has accomplished that, and now others follow, which is exciting."

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the Chica Boss details why "symbolism" will only take the community "so far" and why we should all "be more cabrona."

Reggaeton Con La Gata Reggaeton Con La Gata talks about the importance of reflecting on the habits that promote colorism with reggaeton. | Credit: Courtesy of Reggaeton Con La Gata

Careers and life paths are never linear, and yours has taken you down the road of helping others understand a more well-rounded history of their culture as well as seeing you become an advocate in your own right. Did you ever foresee yourself taking on the adventure? How do you feel your journey has helped you evolve?

Yes, I knew I would engage with some form of public speaking—I love being a comunicadora-social and pivoted towards this direction in media [versus] a traditional job in order to get even deeper in the music scene. My journey has definitely made me a better person, more compassionate, empathetic, [and] proud of my roots—a better humanist.

You're participating in the Colorism: Shades of Oppression, Inclusivity, and Power Panel at the 27th Annual Arturo Schomburg Symposium. Why do you feel it is important for you to attend events like this? Why is it important to bring visibility to them?

As the trend of being representative of culture continues to grow with the big stars we have today, I think that it's important to always remember that the roots always start with the community. TallerPR and this Symposium [are] a direct line into that community.

As a queer afro-caribeña, I must emphasize that as this music continues to grow exponentially it's important to always question its ambassadors as symbolism will only take us so far. Actions need to match as well.

You are a music historian who has a focus on the rich culture of reggaeton. Through your advocacy and work, how have you seen knowledge surrounding the genre change? What do you feel still needs to be done?

So, I began Reggaeton Con La Gata to bridge the gap between academia, entertainment, and the public—I think my platform has accomplished that, and now others follow, which is exciting. Through this work, I've seen many positive and negative changes regarding the dissemination of this knowledge, in that I see genuine fans of the culture from different spaces learning, and I see others taking full advantage of this access to knowledge to try to colonize a decolonized perspective—its very unsettling.

Many see my accolades, they don't see the xenophobia and other violence I'm subjected to as I tell the history from this very difficult perspective. Some major self-interrogation, unlearning, and detachment (from violent traditions) still need to be done.

You are a champion for women everywhere. What is something you'd share with someone who may be feeling unsure of the true power that lies within her?