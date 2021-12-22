Check out this exclusive clip from the season finale of Red Table Talk: The Estefans as they take on how sons and daughters are treated differently within the Latin community.

Things are getting heated at the Estefan home in the latest episode of the hit Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

In the season finale, the chicas bring in the calvary to discuss an ongoing and divisive topic that has been prevalent in the Latin community since the dawn of time: the parenting double standard between sons and daughters.

Legendary singer Gloria, her daughter Emily and the iconic TV personality Lili are joined by Mexican actor Omar Chaparro as well as Grammy winner Jon Secada, his daughter and wife. The El gordo y la flaca co-host is also joined by her brother, daughter and uncle (and Gloria's hubby) Emilio.

The Estefans in "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" season finale Credit: Facebook / Red Table Talk: The Estefans / Beck Media

In an exclusive clip shared with People Chica, Pokémon Detective Pikachu star Omar Chaparro details how vastly different things were between he and his sisters growing up.

"My father was a lovely guy, but he was a macho [a man's man] and he raised me differently than my sisters," Chaparro recalls. The Mexican actor then explains how he would be celebrated by his father for going out with girls but that his sisters never received the same treatment.

Jon Secada and daughter on Red Table Talk: The Estefans Credit: Facebook / Red Table Talk: The Estefans / Beck Media

During the episode the Estefans also cover the idea that men can have more partners than women and be congratulated for it—while women are chastised.

"When men have a lot of girlfriends, they are seen as 'the guy.' But when women have a lot of boyfriends, what kind of woman are you," Gloria says in response to her husband noting that men having several partners is a sign of popularity and a moment of pride for fathers.