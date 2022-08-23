This #TastyTuesday we're bringing you a creamy coconut red curry recipe the whole family will love.

Transition into the Fall Season with this Hearty Red Curry Shrimp Recipe

As summer comes to an end, hearty recipes are making their way back into our kitchens.

To celebrate National Coconut Day, we're using one of our favorite ingredients for this red curry recipe featuring plump shrimp, peppers, coconut milk, basil and more.

Pair it with aromatic basmati or jasmine rice and enjoy!

Coconut Shrimp Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 medium white onion, diced

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

½ medium jalapeno pepper, minced

1 (14 ounces) can of unsweetened coconut milk

3 tablespoons red curry paste

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 ½ tablespoon fish sauce

1 ½ tablespoon cornstarch

1 ½ tablespoon cold water

1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons chopped Thai basil

1 medium lime, cut into wedges

Preparation:

Heat oil in a large pan over medium-high heat. Add onion, bell pepper and jalapeno to the pan, and cook until softened for about four to five minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer veggies to a bowl and set them aside. Reduce heat to medium and add coconut milk, curry paste, brown sugar and fish sauce to the pan. Whisk together and bring to a gentle boil. Combine cornstarch and water in a small bowl; whisk to dissolve. Add to sauce and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about five minutes. Pat shrimp dry and add to the sauce along with the cooked veggies. Allow the curry to simmer gently, stirring occasionally, until shrimp are cooked through and opaque for about three to five minutes. Top with Thai basil and serve with lime wedges.