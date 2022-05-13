Back to Basics: Why Opera Gloves are Making a Red Carpet Comeback
Noticed all the elegant long-sleeved gloves celebrities have been wearing? Take a look at how the trend started and get some inspo on how you can recreate the look for a night out on the town.
Designer Inspiration
As with lots of trends, we first started seeing opera-length gloves make their comeback on the runway.
One moment in particular was during the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show where this striking hot pink number came down the runaway.
Regency Realness
Of course, pop culture always makes an impact on trends. Who can ignore the link between the dramatic gloves celebs everywhere are wearing and a certain beloved Regency-era Netflix show?
The characters in Bridgerton live in an era where long-sleeve gloves are an essential part of formal women's wear for events like balls or the opera.
Off the runway
As soon as we saw designers making couture opera gloves, celebrities and their stylists started incorporating them more than ever into red carpet looks.
Saweetie rocked a hot pink Valentino ensemble at the 2022 Grammy Awards proving just how alluring this style can be.
Classic Black
Of course, not all takes on the look have to be as brightly colored!
Olivia Rodrigo opted for a classic black pair that matched her sleek black Vivienne Westwood gown.
Bold Leather
From her infamous all-black Met Gala 2021 look to this brown leather number from Fendi, we've seen Kim Kardashian wearing gloves on several occasions.
Chic and Sheer
At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Salma Hayek showed off a different take on the trend—a sheer, polka dot version that perfectly complemented her Gucci dress.
Met Glam
We've always seen gloves on the Met Gala red carpet, but now more than ever!
Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose added some extra gilded glamour to her look with a pair that perfectly matched her Moschino dress.
Two in One
Blake Lively's unforgettable Met Gala Versace look had not one, but two pairs of opera-length gloves!
Upon removing the pink outer layer, Lively revealed a gorgeous second teal-colored pair underneath.
Get the Look
While the opera glove look may be harder to incorporate into your daily outfits, give it a try for a special occasion or on a night out!
There are plenty of affordable options that make experimenting with the accessory possible.
