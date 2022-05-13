Back to Basics: Why Opera Gloves are Making a Red Carpet Comeback

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Noticed all the elegant long-sleeved gloves celebrities have been wearing? Take a look at how the trend started and get some inspo on how you can recreate the look for a night out on the town.

Designer Inspiration

Credit: Peter White/Getty Images

As with lots of trends, we first started seeing opera-length gloves make their comeback on the runway.

One moment in particular was during the Valentino Womenswear Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show where this striking hot pink number came down the runaway.

Regency Realness

Credit: COURTESY OF NETFLIX/LIAM DANIEL

Of course, pop culture always makes an impact on trends. Who can ignore the link between the dramatic gloves celebs everywhere are wearing and a certain beloved Regency-era Netflix show?

The characters in Bridgerton live in an era where long-sleeve gloves are an essential part of formal women's wear for events like balls or the opera.

Off the runway

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As soon as we saw designers making couture opera gloves, celebrities and their stylists started incorporating them more than ever into red carpet looks.

Saweetie rocked a hot pink Valentino ensemble at the 2022 Grammy Awards proving just how alluring this style can be.

Classic Black

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Of course, not all takes on the look have to be as brightly colored!

Olivia Rodrigo opted for a classic black pair that matched her sleek black Vivienne Westwood gown.

Bold Leather

Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

From her infamous all-black Met Gala 2021 look to this brown leather number from Fendi, we've seen Kim Kardashian wearing gloves on several occasions.

Chic and Sheer

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WarnerMedia

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Salma Hayek showed off a different take on the trend—a sheer, polka dot version that perfectly complemented her Gucci dress.

Met Glam

Credit: Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

We've always seen gloves on the Met Gala red carpet, but now more than ever!

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose added some extra gilded glamour to her look with a pair that perfectly matched her Moschino dress.

Two in One

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Blake Lively's unforgettable Met Gala Versace look had not one, but two pairs of opera-length gloves!

Upon removing the pink outer layer, Lively revealed a gorgeous second teal-colored pair underneath.

Get the Look

Credit: Courtesy

While the opera glove look may be harder to incorporate into your daily outfits, give it a try for a special occasion or on a night out!

There are plenty of affordable options that make experimenting with the accessory possible.

YCShun, Women's Tulle Long Opera Party Gloves, $12.99, amazon.com

By Laura Acosta