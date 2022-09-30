The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Por Laura Acosta Septiembre 30, 2022
Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images (x2); John Parra/Telemundo via Getty Images

Did you catch the award show's live broadcast from Miami on September 29? This #FashionFriday, we're still reminiscing over a few of our favorite can't-miss looks from the hottest stars on and off stage.

Becky G

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

The "MAMII" singer laced into a neon green number from designer label DUNDAS with long sleeves and a bikini top.

Camilo

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Although he wasn't accompanied by wife Evaluna, we still loved seeing the singer rocking a black suit dotted with pearls and very Euphoria-inspired makeup.

Natti Natasha

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

We were speechless when we saw la dominicana wearing a tight latex gown from Vex Clothing and sky high Dolce & Gabbana heels.

Christina Aguilera

Credit: John Parra/Telemundo via Getty Images

While she didn't walk the red carpet, we did see this reina backstage embodying her own goth baddie style with a red lace custom dress from Buerlangma and two long, blonde braids.

Rauw Alejandro

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Rather than bringing Rosalía along, the Billboard winner complemented his black and white look and new blue hair with a pair of alien bodyguards.

Emilia

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

The Argentine singer glittered on the red carpet in a sheer Versace dress adorned with crystal fans, plus matching gems under her eyes.

Maluma

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Papi Juancho pushed men's fashion trends with his take on a pinstripe suit featuring knee-length shorts.

Yendry

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

We were excited to see one of our own chicas wearing an oversized black suit adorned with multicolored fringe from NYC brand Guvanch paired with green platforms.

Martina Stoessel

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images

Best known as Tini, the singer looked red hot in a sequined red gown and golden heels.

