The Best Red Carpet Looks from the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Did you catch the award show's live broadcast from Miami on September 29? This #FashionFriday, we're still reminiscing over a few of our favorite can't-miss looks from the hottest stars on and off stage.
Becky G
The "MAMII" singer laced into a neon green number from designer label DUNDAS with long sleeves and a bikini top.
Camilo
Although he wasn't accompanied by wife Evaluna, we still loved seeing the singer rocking a black suit dotted with pearls and very Euphoria-inspired makeup.
Natti Natasha
We were speechless when we saw la dominicana wearing a tight latex gown from Vex Clothing and sky high Dolce & Gabbana heels.
Christina Aguilera
While she didn't walk the red carpet, we did see this reina backstage embodying her own goth baddie style with a red lace custom dress from Buerlangma and two long, blonde braids.
Rauw Alejandro
Rather than bringing Rosalía along, the Billboard winner complemented his black and white look and new blue hair with a pair of alien bodyguards.
Emilia
The Argentine singer glittered on the red carpet in a sheer Versace dress adorned with crystal fans, plus matching gems under her eyes.
Maluma
Papi Juancho pushed men's fashion trends with his take on a pinstripe suit featuring knee-length shorts.
Yendry
We were excited to see one of our own chicas wearing an oversized black suit adorned with multicolored fringe from NYC brand Guvanch paired with green platforms.
Martina Stoessel
Best known as Tini, the singer looked red hot in a sequined red gown and golden heels.