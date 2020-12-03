All About Red Bull's 2020 Estados Unidos de Bass Virtual Festival

This weekend, Red Bull will kick off the virtual edition of the 2020 Red Bull Estados Unidos de Bass, a series that grew from a 2019 Red Bull Presents event that showcased the bicultural sounds of Latin-inspired American bass music in Miami. The three-weekend celebration will showcase Latinx artists and producers across the five cities of Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and San Francisco.

The livestream event will also include sets from J Balvin collaborator and five-time Latin Grammy winner Sky Rompiendo, Grammy– and Latin Grammy–nominated Kali Uchis, Karol G collaborator Ovy on the Drums, Cuban American DJ Maceo Plex, and many more.

Red Bull also commissioned Latinx visual artists to collaborate on designs fror the series: Milkman from the West Coast, KneetoFace aka Danielle Estefan from the East Coast, and Julian Duron from the South Coast. The artwork was creatively directed by renowned muralist Austin "Jiminai" Cashell, and portraits of participating artists were created by New York–based Ivana Cruz. Grammy-winning producer Frank 'El Medico' Rodriguez will be the co-curator of the event.