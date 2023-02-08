Skate Nypmhs' Arays Domech and 19-year-old phenom Brighton Zeuner discuss why events like this are important for women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA2S+ skateboarders everywhere.

The Red Bull Drop In Tour brings together skateboarding pros and city locals for a day of fun and bonding.

Whether you're competing in a triathlon or playing basketball, it is inherently understood that you are going to learn a great many things about yourself by way of athletic activity. You're also bound to find yourself within a like-minded and incredibly supportive community of people who all want you to succeed.

For Skate Nypmhs' Arays Domech and 19-year-old skateboarding prodigy Brighton Zeuner, skateboarding hasn't just proven to be a great outlet for them, it's also provided them with a community of people who, like them, just want to have a fun time doing what they love.

Zeuner, who became the youngest person to ever win an X Games gold medal at the age of 13, credits skateboarding for allowing her "to travel [and] meet a ton of different people," something that "helped [her] grow as a person." For Domech? Skateboarding taught her "how you should never give up on your goals."

That's why events like the Red Bull Drop In Tour are so important to the sport. The tour, whose first stop will be in Miami on February 10, wants to highlight the local skateboarding culture by bringing together pros and everyday skateboarders.

In an exclusive interview with People Chica, the two Chica Bosses detail what it means for them to partner with Red Bull to help bring more visibility to female, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA2S+ skateboarders as well as why the sport is something they have found fulfillment in.

Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner doing a trick Skateboarder Brighton Zeuner discusses what it is like to partner up with Red Bull. | Credit: Red Bull

Something that is inherent with any physical activity or sport is that you are able to learn something about yourself. What is something that skateboarding has taught you about life?

Brighton Zeuner: Skateboarding helped me mature a lot as a young woman. I got to travel, meet a ton of different people, and in a way that taught me good discernment at a young age. I got to have a lot of fun skating with my friends and teammates but also learned so much throughout the years that helped me grow as a person.

Arays Domech: Skateboarding has taught me many things about life but one that has stuck [with] me the most is how you should never give up on your goals. Working hard to achieve something you've been looking forward to goes hand in hand with finally landing that trick.

Red Bull is a brand that has long championed the purity of sports and athletes across the globe. What does it feel like for you to partner with a brand of this renown?

BZ: Being part of the Red Bull family is so awesome. They provide so much for their athletes and genuinely care. I've worked with so many great people at Red Bull and they present the coolest opportunities. I'm very grateful and will always be.

AD: It's honestly such a refreshing experience especially knowing that the community is being heard and seen.

What aspects of skateboarding help you achieve fulfillment in your life?

BZ: Skateboarding is such a big part of my life and will always be. I think what has fulfilled and fulfills me the most is the people I've met through a fun hobby. I have friends in skateboarding that I'll know forever.

AD: Besides finally landing that trick, one aspect that has helped me achieve fulfillment in life is how many friends I've made and how I always look forward to skating and creating memories with all of them.

The Red Bull Drop In Tour is back for another year. What is something you are most excited about for this year's tour?

BZ: I'm most excited to see everyone and just skate with them and feel like a kid again! I haven't been on a skate trip in so long because I'm going to college soon, so I've really been tied down with school, so I know it's going to be so much fun to go to Florida and skate and meet people.

AD: I'm super excited to watch all the pros shred it up. It's super inspiring especially when I see somebody from the same walk of life as my community.

Skate Nypmhs' skateboarder Arays Domech Skate Nypmhs' Arays Domech discusses why she finds skateboarding fulfilling. | Credit: Courtesy of Arays Domech and Red Bull

The Red Bull Drop In Tour is a chance to meet skaters from all different walks of life. How do you hope your visibility will continue to empower others to join the skateboarding community?

BZ: I think events like these really show the relatability between all of us because it's just fun skate events that bring people together who love skating.

AD: I hope my visibility during the Red Bull Drop In Tour encourages other women, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ who have always wanted to try and [to] skateboard [to] come out and try it out. We love giving skaters their first-ever board and seeing them come out to the events, it's very heartwarming to know that we can give them that space to learn!

What is something you'd love for women to understand about skateboarding that they might otherwise not know?

BZ: Something I'd want women to understand about skateboarding is that if you have fun and you genuinely like it, nothing can go wrong! I've gained most of my confidence from skateboarding weirdly enough.

My main advice is if you want to get into contest skating make sure you're doing it because you want to do it. Don't do it for anyone else because feeling nervous is healthy, but feeling pressure is scary. So, if skating is intriguing to you, do it! I wouldn't be who I am today without it.

AD: Something I'd love for women, BIPOC, and the LGBTQIA+ community to understand about skateboarding is the fact that we aren't alone. We and many other skating communities are out here in the U.S. promoting safe spaces for us to shred without any fear of harassment or anxiety!

What is one piece of advice you'd share with someone who wants to try skateboarding but may feel shy about it?

BZ: I'll always remember going to the skatepark at a young age and meeting a ton of kids to skate with. Since I was in a competitive atmosphere for so long, I never went to public school so in a way going to the skatepark was my only way of meeting kids my age. I think that shows that it's very easy to make friends and having friends who skate with you will only make it more fun.